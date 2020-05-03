Vin Diesel Confirms Riddick 4 Is Coming, Script Nearly Finished

✖

The next installment in the Riddick franchise is well into development, with Vin Diesel himself confirming a script is almost complete. In a post to his Instagram feed Friday afternoon, Diesel joked about the weekend even though he and his family are continuing to self-quarantine. In the caption to the video, Diesel wishes his followers a "Happy Furyan Friday" before saying that "The latest Chronicles of Riddick script comes in next week."

As it's currently called, Riddick 4: Furya has been said to serve as an origin story for Diesel's eponymous antihero and has been in development by Universal and the Riddick team since the last movie was released in 2013. Last July, Diesel even revealed the script was nearing completion, meaning they've now had ten months to polish the script after studio notes and all.

At one point, Diesel had an overall deal with Universal TV, an agreement that paved the way for the studio to push a Riddick television into development. Outside of Diesel revealing the series would be called Merc City, nothing has come from it as of yet.

The latest Instagram post shared on Friday comes five months after Diesel's last update on the franchise. Just prior to Christmas, the actor teased futures for most of his franchise characters from Xander Cage to Guardians of the Galaxy mainstay Groot, and, of course, Riddick.

"After the longest filming shoot of my career with Fast 9...A film I am so immensely proud of," Diesel shared with his Instagram post. "Before entering the next character and film project...so much to be excited about...Fast continuation, Xander Cage, Riddick...Groot. Not to mention the possibilities of Witch Hunter and the follow up to Bloodshot. Before all the press that coincides with the release of the various pictures next year. I must take a minute to center."

The actor adds, "To celebrate the wonderful family I have been blessed with. So grateful for the Holidays. Perfect timing I might add. Hahaha. #holidayseason #Blessed #Grateful #Dadbod"

