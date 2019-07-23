Vin Diesel Reveals Riddick 4: Furya Script Is Finished

A fourth Riddick film is one step closer to becoming a reality, as franchise star Vin Diesel has revealed that Riddick 4: Furya‘s script is complete. Pitch Black, the first film in which the characte rappeared, was essentially a horror movie set in a science-fiction world. In the years since its release, there have been two sequels and an animated tie-in film, as well as a video game that expanded the world. The last new content was in theaters more than five years ago. Diesel and writer/director David N. Twohy will return for the fourth feaure film, according to an instagram video posted by Diesel.

You can check the video out below. Diesel is set to have a busy couple of years, headlining the upcoming Bloodshot movie as well as appearing in James Cameron’s Avatar sequels. He will once again voice Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 once that film goes into production, although doing so takes a lot less time out of his schedule.

Furya, you might remember, is the name of Riddick’s homeworld, which he was working to save in Riddick. You can check out that film’s official synopsis here: “Betrayed by his own kind and left for dead on a desolate planet, Riddick fights for survival against alien predators and becomes more powerful and dangerous than ever before. Soon bounty hunters from throughout the galaxy descend on Riddick only to find themselves pawns in his greater scheme for revenge. With his enemies right where he wants them, Riddick unleashes a vicious attack of vengeance before returning to Furya to save it from destruction.”

The tagline, as read by Diesel’s son, is apparently “everyone wants to be a beast, until it’s time to do what real beasts do.”

There is no official release date for Riddick 4: Furya yet.