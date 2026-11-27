Although several of Ridley Scott’s recent movies have been box office disappointments, that is not a reflection on the director’s filmmaking. Films like Napoleon have recently struggled to get audiences into theaters despite being the kind of big budget spectacle that demands to be seen the big screen. 11 years ago, that was certainly not the case when Scott directed a sci-fi survival movie that put Matt Damon on Mars and made a huge profit at the box office. The film was the highly acclaimed The Martian, which was released in 2015 to rave reviews and became one of the Alien director’s best and most successful movies of the latter half of his career. Now, The Martian is finding a new streaming home on December 1, when it will join the Hulu library for a little while. Although it may not be the typical movie to get you in the Christmas spirit, it is a classic that does deserve to be watched while it is available.

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The Martian tells the story of botanist Mark Watney, who finds himself stranded on Mars when his crew make an emergency departure from the planet during a violent storm, assuming him to be dead. However, he is very much alive, but not for long if he cannot find a way to survive in harsh conditions. While Mark fights the elements and depleting supplies, NASA attempts to work out how to rescue him and bring him home. The story is one of human spirit, the ability to continue in the face of overwhelming odds, and and uplifting, thrilling race against time movie that does not disappoint. Based on the novel by Andy Weir (who was also behind Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary), The Martian is a surprising movie for its unusual mix of comedy, drama, emotion and tension in equal measure.

The Martian Is a Modern Cinema Classic

Alongside Damon, The Martian packs in an all-star cast for it’s reasonable $108 million budget. The ensemble includes Jeff Daniels, Jessica. Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sean Bean, Kate Mara, Sebastian Stan, and Mackenzie Davis. The talent on show is not wasted either, as not only did the movie land an astronomical $630 million worldwide gross as the 10th-highest-grossing movie of the year, but became Scott’s higest grossing movie ever, easily passing decades old iconic classics such as Alien and Gladiator. That wasn’t all, as the film also drew a lot of praise from both critics and audiences, with both rating the movie with a 91% score on the two sides of Rotten Tomatoes. Having identical scores is one thing, but having the same score at that level is something that doesn’t happen too often.

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The Martian‘s mix of genres sparked an awards debate that has still to be resolved after all these years. Sparking controversy at the time, the film was submitted in the comedy categories of the Golden Globes, where it managed to win the Best Picture and Best Actor awards in the Musical or Comedy category. While many did not feel that the movie really sat in that category, it also received seven Academy Award nominations to show that regardless of the category, the film deserved the accolades it picked up. In recent years, the debate of what makes a movie fit the comedy category of several award has reared its head annually, around TV shows such The Bear as one example. For ayone who just loves movies, though, and doesn’t pay much attention to that kind of thing, The Martian is a movie that can be enjoyed any time of year, but with it coming to Hulu in December, this year you could make Christmas a season of hope and optimism by putting the film on your watch list.

Is The Martian one of Ridley Scott’s best movies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.