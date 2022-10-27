Riri Williams Meets Shuri and Okoye in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Clip

Shuri and Okoye meet the young genius, Riri Williams, in a new clip from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After the passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Wakanda Forever will put the focus on the franchise's supporting characters, like Letitia Wright's Shuri and Danai Gurira's Okoye. However, new characters will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Dominque Thorne's Riri Williams. Footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever features Riri creating her first superhero armor before she settles on a design for Ironheart.

The clip from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finds Shuri and Okoye confronting Riri Williams in her college dorm room. They're looking to take Riri back to Wakanda with them, but Riri is too busy freaking out to listen to their reasoning. Once Riri starts throwing random objects at Okoye, the leader of the Dora Milaje whips out her spear to slice them to pieces. Okoye threatens to take Riri to Wakanda "conscious or unconscious," with Riri quipping how Okoye needs to be conscious of the way that she looks with an ashy bald head.

New clip from Black Panther: #WakandaForever featuring Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and Dominique Thorne. pic.twitter.com/McHzunp23U — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) October 27, 2022

Is Shuri the New Black Panther in Wakanda Forever?

Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed who will become the new Black Panther at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There has been much speculation on which character could take on the role, with theories ranging from Shuri, M'Baku, Nakia, and even Killmonger. As far as recasting Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o is against the idea.

"That is not the death of the Black Panther, that's the whole point," Nyong'o told THR. "It's laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies. I know that there are all sorts of reasons why people want him to be recast, but I don't have the patience. I don't have the presence of mind, or I don't have the objectivity to argue with that. I don't. I'm very biased."

Who Are the New Characters in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Ironheart/Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, is a young genius who builds her own Iron Man-esque armor. She makes her Marvel debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, before starring in Ironheart, her own solo series on Disney+.

As for Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, instead of hailing from Atlantis, the MCU version of the Sub-Mariner rules over Talocan, which comes from Aztec mythology. Namor has also been confirmed to be a mutant in the MCU.

Tickets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are on sale now. The movie premieres November 11th, only in theaters.