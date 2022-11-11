Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TV Spot Reveals New Ironheart Footage

A brand-new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TV spot revealed the best look at Ironheart's armor yet. In that footage, Riri Williams looks to be joining the fight against the Talocan forces who are laying siege to Wakanda. Her suit in the spot is a bit different from the more industrial model we see her piloting and working on in the trailers for this movie. In fact, the Ironheart armor is looking more like those toys that surfaced from the movie a few weeks ago. That particular figure featured a design for her armor that fell in line with her first armor in the comics. (Especially that iconic cover where she basically has Stark Armor.) It's hard to say exactly how this movie will go. But, from the newest footage, the Black Panther and Ironheart will be in the thick of any battle for Wakanda during the climax. Check out Riri Williams taking flight in the clip down below!

EW spoke to Dominique Thorne ahead of Wakanda Forever, "I love the fact that she is just fully herself," Thorne explained to the publication. "She's definitely not the typical or traditional superhero. She's very much Riri Williams, the 19-year-old student first, and then there's this whole Ironheart business that she has to figure out."

"I remember when Riri was invented in publishing, and there was a level of excitement around her coming up," Black Panther director Ryan Coogler said when asked about her introduction. "It was similar to when Miles Morales was invented. Having lived with these archetypical characters for so long, it's always exciting seeing somebody come up and take on the moniker with a different background."

Coogler would add, "She brings a different type of energy, but she also has some similarities to characters that we've seen in this universe before. The film deals with a lot of things, but one of them is foils — people who exist in contrast, but there's a thread of similarity. In this film, we get to see Shuri meet someone who has some things in common with her but is also very, very different."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Gets A Synopsis

"In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

