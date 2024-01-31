Rob Riggle Addresses Possibility of More Dumb and Dumber and Jump Street Sequels

Rob Riggle is one of the most talented comedians of his generation, and he has segued that into being a beloved character actor. Riggle has appeared in dozens of movies and TV series from Upright Citizens Brigade to The Loud House. Of course, the actor has appeared in a handful of fan-favorite projects that demand (or at least strongly request) sequels. Riggle appeared in Dumb and Dumber To, and a handful of projects like The Lorax and 21 Jump Street. The star would love to hear about sequels to some of his big movies, but he told ComicBook.com that he hasn't heard anything yet.

Speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of his Miller Lite Super Bowl commercial next month, Riggle chimed in on what he thought was the likelihood of either franchise getting a follow-up.

"I haven't, and belive me, no one would be happier to hear it," Riggle told ComicBook.com. "I would be over the moon. I would be drinking a lot of Miller Lites. But no, I haven't heard anything. I wish -- I hope -- but I haven't heard anything."

21 Jump Street and Dumb and Dumber almost demand sequels, but as Riggle notes, so far they have no specific plans for a follow-up.

The last time we heard about Jump Street stories, it was part of the Sony leak that would have seen the franchise tie in with the Men in Black franchise. That's a thing that divided audiences, with some thinking it was a terrible idea and others thinking it was a great way to revitalize both series.

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum would have returned to reprise their roles from 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street, suggesting Riggle might have as well. Whether the Men in Black would have been recast or whether Sony would have brought back actors from previous films is, at this point, anybody's guess. At least one report has said that Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are definitely not coming back, although whether they'll be replaced altogether or whether Sony will make a run at Josh Brolin to reprise his role as a younger Jones isn't known.