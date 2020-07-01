Rob Zombie's Firefly Trilogy Blu-ray SteelBook Details Unveiled

✖

Rob Zombie cemented himself in the annals of horror with his Firefly Trilogy of films, kicking off in 2003 with House of 1000 Corpses, continuing in 2005 with The Devil's Rejects, and concluding in 2019 with 3 From Hell, with the ending of the narrative being celebrated in an all-new Blu-ray SteelBook release of the entire trilogy at Target. While the release itself doesn't come with new features that weren't available on previous home video releases of the films, those who enjoy collecting SteelBook releases of their favorite films will surely want to add the set to their collection. The Firefly Trilogy hits shelves on September 8th.

While the first film in the series didn't debut until 2003, its history goes back years earlier. The inspiration for Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses came after he collaborated with Universal Studios to deliver a maze for their Halloween Horror Nights event, leading him to develop the concept for the film.

The film itself, which was inspired by '70s grindhouse horror movies, completed production in 2000, but Universal was so apprehensive about the film earning an NC-17 rating due to its graphic nature, its release was delayed indefinitely. Zombie ended up purchasing the rights to the film so he could distribute it as he saw fit, ultimately partnering with Lionsgate to distribute the film, though it did require a handful of edits to achieve the necessary R rating to land in theaters.

(Photo: Lionsgate)

Fans of Zombie connected with the picture, but it wasn't until the release The Devil's Rejects in 2005 the filmmaker really found a winning formula, as that film took the most compelling components of the debut film and allowed them to thrive.

After a 14-year absence, the Devil's Rejects protagonists returned for 3 From Hell, despite fans thinking they had died in the previous film, allowing Zombie to conclude the sprawling narrative. While fans might have been surprised to reunite with these characters, star Bill Moseley has always kept the spirit of Otis alive.

"I go to a lot of fan conventions and certainly Otis has stayed alive, at least in the eyes and minds of the fans," Moseley shared with ComicBook.com about reprising the role. "I don't really watch Devil's Rejects or House of 1000 Corpses all that often, so, in other words, I'm not home alone at night, burning the midnight oil, keeping those fires burning for Otis or Chop Top (from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), for that matter."

He added, "They're just kind of in there. I think once you've actually done a movie or two as that character, it's in your DNA. I guess like riding a bicycle. You just never really forget, especially after Devil's Rejects. That was the first time I'd ever done a character twice and I think it's still the only character I've ever played more than once. So you get pretty comfortable or the character gets comfortable with you, one way or the other."

The Firefly Trilogy is available at Target beginning on September 8th.

Will you be adding the set to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.