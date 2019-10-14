Go Behind the Scenes of Blood Splatter in 3 From Hell Featurette

Rob Zombie is a highly detail-oriented filmmaker, as evidenced in the video above in which you see him attempting to determine which type of firearm would make the appropriate blood splatter for his latest film 3 From Hell. Since his debut feature back in 2003, Zombie has regularly pushed the boundaries of what can be accomplished in the realm of horror storytelling, which means finding new ways to depict all manner of mayhem and violence. While he’s never shy to spill buckets of blood, the above video confirms he attempts to capture some sort of realism with all of his effects. 3 From Hell lands on Blu-ray on October 15th.

First there was House of 1000 Corpses. Then there was The Devil’s Rejects. Now, from writer-director Rob Zombie, comes the next blood-soaked chapter in the most violent crime saga in movie history — 3 From Hell. After barely surviving a furious shootout with the police, Baby Firefly, Otis Driftwood, and Captain Spaulding are behind bars. But pure evil cannot be contained, and a firestorm of murder, madness, and mayhem will be released in this terror ride to Hell…and back.

3 From Hell stars Sheri Moon Zombie (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, Halloween), Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses), Richard Brake (Game of Thrones, Hannibal Rising, 31, The Chameleon), Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords of Salem, Westworld), with Danny Trejo (The Devil’s Rejects, Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn), and Sid Haig (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, Kill Bill: Vol. 2).

The film’s Blu-ray will include the four-part documentary “To Hell and Back: The Making of 3 From Hell,” chronicling how the film was brought to the big screen.

3 From Hell debuts 14 years after The Devil’s Rejects, which many fans thought was the end of the Firefly clan, resulting in a massive shock for audiences that they were alive and to continue their reign of terror. Despite how much time has passed between films, star Moseley confirmed it was easier than expected to get back into character.

“I go to a lot of fan conventions and certainly Otis has stayed alive, at least in the eyes and minds of the fans,” Moseley shared with ComicBook.com about reprising the role. “I don’t really watch Devil’s Rejects or House of 1000 Corpses all that often, so, in other words, I’m not home alone at night, burning the midnight oil, keeping those fires burning for Otis or Chop Top (from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), for that matter.”

He added, “They’re just kind of in there. I think once you’ve actually done a movie or two as that character, it’s in your DNA. I guess like riding a bicycle. You just never really forget, especially after Devil’s Rejects. That was the first time I’d ever done a character twice and I think it’s still the only character I’ve ever played more than once. So you get pretty comfortable or the character gets comfortable with you, one way or the other.”

3 From Hell hits Blu-ray on October 15th.

