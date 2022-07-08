Rob Zombie Shares New The Munsters Photos to Celebrate Production Wrap

Rob Zombie has wrapped principal photography on The Munsters, his upcoming film adaptation of the beloved supernatural sitcom of the same name. To mark the occasion, the filmmaker took to social media to share some photos of the cast. Leaving Budapest after the film wrapped, Zombie told the country "enjoy your new Mockingbird Lane," likely suggesting that the sets are fully practical and that the Munsters' home will still be standing after he leaves, not unlike the Popeye village in Malta.

When Zombie was first announced as the director of The Munsters, fans were not sure what to expect. After all, he has a very specific, grimy aesthetic that carried over from. his own movies to the Halloween franchise remakes he did. Promising that the movie will not be "dirty, violent, and nasty," Zombie suggested that the film will maintain the tone from previous versions of The Munsters, a horror-comedy that started as a sitcom in 1964.

You can see it below.

The Munsters had an initial run of 70 episodes over two seasons, and was followed by numerous TV movies, as well as a few attempts to reboot it.

The series centers on a family of monsters who live in the everyday world. If that feels like The Addams Family to you, there are similarities...but the key difference is that The Munsters has a lighter touch, and the characters themselves are less acutely aware of how out of sync with the mainstream they are.

Munsters fans had previously expressed concern that the characters would be rendered unrecognizable, or that the movie would be transformed into a redneck gore-fest, after Zombie was announced. His distinctive style as a director overtook the style and tone of the Halloween franchise when he rebooted that, leading to some of the most polarizing movies in that long-running franchise.

Jeff Daniel Phillips is playing Herman Munster and Sheri Moon Zombie is playing Lily Munster in the film, with Daniel Roebuck co-starring as Grandpa Munster. Zombie regular Richard Brake is playing Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang. Catherine Schell is playing "Zoya Krupp the gypsy queen." Dee Wallace, Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson, and Jorge Garcia are also set to appear. The film is due out later this year, expected to drop on either Peacock or Netflix.