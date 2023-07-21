Robert Downey Jr. Jokes He "Has a Problem" Talking About DC Characters

Robert Downey Jr. has had a pretty prolific career, working through various franchises like Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Doolittle. But the biggest franchise he's ever worked with is Marvel Studios' Avengers movies. Working with Marvel Studios, you know that the actors sometimes pick sides between that and DC Studios, and Downey is no different. While appearing in a recent episode of WIRED's Ask the Web's Most Searched Questions, Downey and Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan began talking about working with Cillian Murphy on The Dark Knight trilogy. Downey ended up whispering "Scarecrow" and explained why he whispered.

"I whispered because I have a problem talking about DC characters," Downey said after Nolan spoke about working with Murphy on The Dark Knight trilogy. "I don't know if I was programmed or not, but I was in this room with a lot of flashing lights once. Long story, thanks Kevin."

Robert Downey Jr. Will Appear In Next In Oppenheimer

Downey Jr.'s Oppenheimer costar, Murphy, talks working with the iconic actor on the latest film by Nolan in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

"I think Robert Downey Jr. is just absolutely electrifying in that role. I think he's mind-blowingly good in it. We talked a lot, me and Robert and Chris [Nolan] about it, about this dynamic between that relationship because it's really, really interesting and complex," Murphy recently told us. "When you think that one man's motivation in destroying another man can be about a slight at this tiny, tiny event, so he feels slighted. It was just fascinating to talk about that."

"Then the scenes where we did get to work together, it was just the best," Murphy added. "He's the most wonderful scene partner and so generous, so focused, but you never know what you're going to get in a brilliant way. Some of those scenes, Chris let us loose a little bit so we could actually extemporize and improvise a little bit. They were some of my favorite scenes in the movie."

What happens in Oppenheimer?

Universal describes Oppenheimer as, "Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan. Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX® 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX® black and white analogue photography."

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as the titular character, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now!

