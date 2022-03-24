Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer’s roster through the month of April, and one of Downey’s other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.

The biggest day for new additions on Netflix next month is on April 1st, and that’s when both of the Downey-starring Sherlock movies are set to arrive. Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows are being added to the streamer’s lineup on the very first day of the month.

Sherlock Holmes has been a popular and successful franchise for Downey, even though there have only been two films to this point. The original film from 2009 made more than $524 million at the worldwide box office, and A Game of Shadows followed two years later, raking in nearly $544 million. A third Sherlock Holmes movie is currently in development, with both Downey and Law set to return and Dexter Fletcher stepping in to direct. Guy Ritchie directed the first two movies in the franchise.

In addition to the two Sherlock Holmes films, Netflix is adding quite a few other titles at the start of next month. Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming to the streaming service on April 1st:

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We The Animals

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM

Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM

The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM

Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES

Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)

Are you excited to see the Sherlock Holmes movies arrive on Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!