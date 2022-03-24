Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer’s roster through the month of April, and one of Downey’s other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
The biggest day for new additions on Netflix next month is on April 1st, and that’s when both of the Downey-starring Sherlock movies are set to arrive. Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows are being added to the streamer’s lineup on the very first day of the month.
Sherlock Holmes has been a popular and successful franchise for Downey, even though there have only been two films to this point. The original film from 2009 made more than $524 million at the worldwide box office, and A Game of Shadows followed two years later, raking in nearly $544 million. A third Sherlock Holmes movie is currently in development, with both Downey and Law set to return and Dexter Fletcher stepping in to direct. Guy Ritchie directed the first two movies in the franchise.
In addition to the two Sherlock Holmes films, Netflix is adding quite a few other titles at the start of next month. Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming to the streaming service on April 1st:
A Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It…
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
We The Animals
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM
Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM
The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM
Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY
Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES
Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)
