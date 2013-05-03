Robert Downey Jr. Wins Favorite Action Movie Star At People’s Choice Awards, Iron Man 3 Wins Favorite Movie

At the 40th Annual People's Choice Award, being broadcast live from the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, Robert Downey Jr. just won a People's Choice Award for Favorite Action Movie Star. Other nominees in the category included Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, Vin Diesel, and Brad Pitt. In addition to accepting the People's Choice Award for Favorite Action Movie Star, Robert Downey Jr. also accepted the awards for Favorite Movie and Favorite Action Movie for Iron Man 3.

In accepting the awards, Robert Downey Jr. said, "Seeing how this is the People's Choice Awards, I would like to thank one person. He is my super power and my secret weapon and my right hand man for the last ten years. He was there every scene, every day, every sequel, every action movie I've ever done. His name is Jimmy Rich."

After requesting a spotlight and some triumphant movie, Downey Jr. added, "I am Iron Man, and this is for the people. Thanks a lot. This is really a pleasure."

Iron Man 3 was highest grossing movie worldwide in 2013, bringing in an amazing $1.21 billion. Iron Man 3 was the only movie to cross the $1 billion mark worldwide in 2013. Iron Man 3 is the fifth highest grossing movie of all time at the worldwide box office.