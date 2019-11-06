Robert Downey Jr. Wishes His Wife a Happy Birthday Using “Shameless” Dolittle Plug

Happy Birthday, Susan Downey! The American film producer turned 45 today, and she’s being celebrated online by her husband, Robert Downey Jr. The actor known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe decided to take the opportunity to use a “shameless plug” for his upcoming movie, Dolittle, while wishing his better half a Happy Birthday on Twitter. The actor shared a fun caricature of his wife dressed in Doctor Dolittle garb.

Nothing beats a shameless plug when celebrating your life partner. pic.twitter.com/wS5wFKkCmT — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) November 6, 2019

“Nothing beats a shameless plug when celebrating your life partner,” Downey Jr. wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

Downey Jr. is the latest actor to walk and talk with the animals, following in the footsteps of Rex Harrison and Eddie Murphy. In addition to Downey Jr., the Dolitte cast and voice cast is star-studded, featuring Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Tom Holland (Dog), Rami Malek (Gorilla), Octavia Spencer (Duck), Kumail Nanjiani (Ostrich), John Cena (Polar Bear), and Emma Thompson (Parrot). Other stars include Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent.

The full synopsis for Dolittle can be found below.

“After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee), and a headstrong parrot (Oscar winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.”

Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) from a script he co-wrote with Thomas Shepherd. Susan Downey produced the film under her Team Downey banner with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth.

Dolittle is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2020.