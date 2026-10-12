Robert Pattinson Addresses The Batman Part II Production Pause As DC Fan Frustration Builds, “Never Getting Made”

DC fans are reeling from the news that The Batman: Part II has been delayed indefinitely after director Matt Reeves had to step away from the film for personal reasons. There has been a lot of rumor about what happened, but all we know for sure is that DC Studios is standing firm behind Reeves, and (as of writing this) no decision about where The Batman sequel goes from here has been announced.

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The cast of The Batman: Part II is not an easy one to bring together: franchise star Robert Pattinson is on the biggest streak of his career, with four major theatrical releases this year (The Drama, Primetime, The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three); his new co-stars Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson are two major Marvel movie stars in high demand, while franchise vets Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell tend to stay plenty busy, as well. DC fans are worried about how long this ensemble can be sidelined.

Robert Pattinson Speaks On The Batman: Part II Filming Delay (& Now Fans Are Freaking Out Harder)

Robert Pattinson addresses production halting on The Batman Part 2



“We’re pausing for a little bit … and then we are going to figure it all out.”



(Source: Official Pop Drop) pic.twitter.com/bDR7oi4NIP — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 12, 2026

Pop Drop caught up with Robert Pattinson at the BFI London Film Festival 2026, where he is promoting his new Chris Hansen biopic, Primetime. The outlet asked what the status is of The Batman: Part II, and Pattinson let them know that “We’re pausing for a little bit … and then we are going to figure it all out.”

Needless to say, that response from Pattinson hasn’t inspired confidence in fans. “This film isn’t being made, enough time will pass and there won’t be a demand for it anymore,” one fan posted. “Plus Rob has built an even more successful career from it as well.” The point was driven home by a meme of Pattinson in Primetime, uttering Chris Hansen’s infmaous catchphrase, “You see how this looks, right?” The general consensus was that the project is never getting released, with some comparing the situation to Marvel’s Blade reboot debacle.

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Clearly, fans see Pattinson and The Batman: Part II cast as too busy to sit idle on a project this big. They all have demanding schedules, and a project as big as a Batman film is already a major time and effort commitment. Then there are the fans: The Batman: Part II is set for release in 2028, which will be six years after the first film’s release. While there is overwhelming sympathy for Matt Reeves, fans have become far too jaded from history (see: Zack Snyder and Justice League) to think this is going to end smoothly, or well.

Also: interest in a franchise can only last so long; The Batman franchise has it even tougher because fans are simultaneously waiting on a different Batman film: The Brave and the Bold, a movie about Batman training his son Damian Wayne as Robin (V). BatB will be part of James Gunn’s DCU shared universe alongside Superman (2025) and Lanterns, while The Batman: Part II is a standalone feature that’s only connected to the first film and HBO’s The Penguin miniseries.

The Batman: Part II‘s release date is currently Febuary 18, 2028.