8 Robert Pattinson Movies ‘Twilight’ Fans Need to Watch

The Twilight franchise may have made Robert Pattinson a star, but the incredibly talented actor has numerous other films that fans of the young adult saga should watch.

Before starring as the glittery vampire Edward Cullen, however, Pattinson actually first turned up in the Harry Potter films, playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and then having a cameo in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Twilight debuted in 2008 and quickly became a global phenomenon, going on to spawn four more films that helped launch its cast into super-stardom.

Pattinson seems to have had his fill of big-budget franchises, as he has not taken on a new one since The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 was released in 2012.

He has, however, starred in a number of notable roles that Twilight fans should seriously consider checking out.,

We have compiled a list of those films below, so scroll down to see which ones made the cut

Good Time

Released: 2017 / Directed by: Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie

Also Starring: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Benny Safdie, Barkhad Abdi, and Buddy Duress

Good Time is certainly the first film any Twilght-era fan of Robert Pattinson should see, if only to get a better understanding of his depth as an actor.

The physical transformation and the methods he went through to capture the performance were astounding, and have earned both him and the film critical praise.

The Lost City of Z

Released: 2016 (NYFF), 2017 (wide release) / Directed by: James Gray

Also Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland, and Angus Macfadyen.

The Lost City of Z is a dramatic-adventure film that tells a biographical story adapted from a non-fiction book by the same name.

It recounts the story of Percy Fawcett, a British explorer who went to Bolivia and made numerous attempts to locate an ancient lost city that was rumored to exist in the Amazon.

Pattinson stars in the film as Corporal Henry Costin, a British soldier who is knowledgeable about the Amazon rainforest.

Cosmopolis

Released: 2012 / Directed by: David Cronenberg

Also Starring: Paul Giamatti, Samantha Morton, Sarah Gadon, Mathieu Amalric, Juliette Binoche, Jay Baruchel, and Kevin Durand.

David Cronenberg is responsible for some of the most captivating films ever made, and Cosmopolis easily falls into that category.

In the film, Pattinson plays Eric Packer, a 28-year-old billionaire currency speculator/asset manager who finds his wealth wiped out, resulting in a decent into madness and self-destruction.

The Rover

Released: 2014 / Directed by: David Michôd

Also Starring: Guy Pearce and Scoot McNairy.

The Rover is a dystopian western that takes place in the Australian outback about a decade after an economic-apocalypse that cause global turmoil.

Pattinson stars as Reynolds, “a simple and naive southern American youngster.” The actor has said that he thinks of the character as “a dependent who has been protected by people his entire life, but he has also burdened them, and he thinks that he can’t really live as an independent person. He’s a little slow, and very, very needy, and he feels like he needs people to look after him all the time.”

Water for Elephants

Released: 2011 / Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Also Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Christoph Waltz, Hal Holbrook, and James Frain.

Water for Elephants is a romantic-drama film that came out in 2011, before the final two Twilight Saga films.

In the film, Pattinson plays Jacob Jankowski, a veterinary medicine student who drops out of Cornell University and ends up working in the circus after his parents are killed in a car accident.

While there, he meets and falls in love with Marlena Rosenbluth (Witherspoon), but their romance is challenged by the fact that Marlena is married to the cruel circus ringmaster, August Rosenbluth (Waltz).

The Childhood of a Leader

Released: 2015 (VIFF), 2016 (wide release)/ Directed by: Brady Corbet

Also Starring: Bérénice Bejo, Liam Cunningham, Stacy Martin, and Tom Sweet.

The Childhood of a Leader is an emotionally-dark film about a young boy whose entire being is influenced and shaped by the things he witnesses the the creation of the Treaty of Versailles.

Pattinson plays the adult version of the boy, Charles Marker, who has grown to encase a frighteningly massive sense-of-self.

Life – 2015

Released: 2015 / Directed by: Anton Corbijn

Also Starring: Dane DeHaan, Joel Edgerton, Alessandra Mastronardi, Stella Schnabel, and Ben Kingsley.

Another biographical drama in Pattinson’s arsenal of film-work, Life is based on true story of the friendship between photographer Dennis Stock (Pattinson) and Hollywood icon James Dean (DeHaan).

The film is mostly set before and around the time that Dean’s film East of Eden — his first major movie role — was released.

Damsel

Released: 2018 / Directed by: David Zellner

Also Starring: Mia Wasikowska, Robert Forster, and David Zellner.

Pattinson’s most recent role is the 2018 film Damsel, in which he plays Samuel Alabaster, an “affluent pioneer” who “ventures across the American frontier to marry the love of his life, Penelope,” who is played by Wasikowska.

It is another big leap for the actor, as the film is more of a straightforward, albeit dry, comedy. If the trailer is indication, it will definitely get some belly-laughs from audiences.