Robin Test Footage Showcases Amazing Robin Williams Impression, and Fans Want the Full Movie

Earlier this week came a surprise video that has taken the internet by storm, one wherein some filmmakers and fans have shot a test sequence for what would in theory be a Robin Williams biopic. Simply titled “ROBIN Test Footage Scene,” the five minute scene has been trending on line (notably on YouTube too) and has already racked up over 1.8 million views. The video, which features actor Jamie Costa performing as the late comedian, has many fans praising it so much that there are calls for the feature-length version to be commissioned. You can find the video below along with the fan reactions.

In the “Test Footage Scene,” Costa appears as Robin Williams, having previously made headlines and gone viral for his impression of the comedian after his death in 2014. The scene itself is a moment between Williams and his Mork & Mindy co-star Pam Dawber, played by actress Sarah Murphree, ahead of shooting a scene on the popular sitcom when she breaks the news to him that his fellow comedian John Belushi passed away the night before. Costa goes through a wide array of emotions and beats as Williams in the sequence, among the many reasons fans are eager to see it become a full film. The scene is directed by Jake Lewis, who co-wrote it with Sam Lewis and Jamie Costa,

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/0-kOy4s_Z0M

What do you think of the Robin Test footage? Let us know in the comments below.

(Robin Williams cover photo by Jim Britt/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Beyond an impression

https://twitter.com/BoricuaMXMari/status/1448407635850637315

No words

https://twitter.com/girlsreallyrule/status/1448366568925245445

he’s CHANNELLING Robin Williams.

https://twitter.com/smithbrainz/status/1447985717750157319

Oscar worthy

https://twitter.com/blurayangel/status/1448384068056276993

Unreal

https://twitter.com/HomeoftheHiSox/status/1448054712440430593

Amazing

https://twitter.com/Spiderb04755724/status/1448407792843431939

I don’t often get goosebumps

https://twitter.com/PardonMeImBlunt/status/1448349285142126592

NAILED this role