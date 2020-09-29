Rocky And Legally Blonde In Concert Series Announced For 2021

✖

Two of the most iconic brands in the MGM library are getting live musical roadshows in 2021. Beginning in July, MGM and TCG Entertainment have announced that Rocky In Concert and Legally Blonde in Concert will be making their way around the country. The idea, it seems, is for MGM to find different ways for the fans to engage with the content outside of just theaters. If these turn out to be big hits, don't be surprised to see some more MGM movies with a heavy musical presence -- Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure or The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension, anyone? -- to jump on board.

Variety reports that the events are scheduled to tour through North America, Europe, and Australia, with additional markets to be added if they turn out to be a success. The concerts are planned to begin in July and run through June 2024.

"MGM is looking to create additional ways that fans can interact with and enjoy their favorite stories and characters well beyond the end credits of the film," said MGM executive vice president, global consumer products and experiences, in a statement. "The concert events for both Rocky and Legally Blonde are part of our strategy of developing meaningful experiences that fans will love. TCG are true experts in this space and we couldn't have asked for better partners as we kick off this brand-new initiative."

"We are excited to be working with MGM on bringing the iconic Rocky film series and Legally Blonde to the concert hall," Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, said. "Both Rocky and Legally Blonde are fantastic films with great music. These shows will perform in symphony halls, theaters and performing arts centers around the world."

Variety's story reports the "Rocky in Concert" series will include six musical events for each of the six films that came before Creed, beginning with the film’s debut in 1976. Legally Blonde will see songs such as "We Could Still Belong Together" by Lisa Loeb and "Magic" by the Black Eyed Peas performed live by a full symphony orchestra, and played in sync to the film.

A third Creed film is still in early development from MGM and Warner Bros., and recently news broke that Dan Goor and Mindy Kaling would team with Reese Witherspoon on a third Legally Blonde movie, picking up more than 15 years after we last saw Elle Woods in 2003's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde.