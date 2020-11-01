Rocky Horror: Tim Curry Returns as Dr. Frank-N-Furter for Fundraiser

✖

As promised earlier in the week, Tim Curry has returned to the limelight to portray his iconic role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter for a table read of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. In a fundraiser Saturday for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Curry returned to his Rocky Horror role as did Nell Campbell and Barry Bostwick. Special guests featured on the live stream included Connie Britton, Wilmer Valderrama, Rosario Dawson, Lance Bass, Seth Green, and Jason Alexander.

Now just days before the presidential election, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin has reunited many A-list casts for fundraisers over the past several months. The Rocky Horror table read follows similar events for Superbad, Parks and Rec, and The Princess Bride.

"Rocky Horror has been changing lives for decades, and now, with this reunion on Halloween Night to supercharge Wisconsin Democrats in the final stretch, it’s going to change the world again," Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler said in a statement announcing the event earlier this week. "In the final sprint of this election, we don’t need a time warp. The joy, laughter, and hilarious, outrageous energy of this iconic musical will mobilize new volunteers and raise funds to send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House."

As with the other aforementioned table reads, the video stream was only available to those who donated to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin ahead of time.

Curry, Campbell, Bostwick, Britton, Valderrama, Dawson, Bass, Green, and Alexander were joined by David Arquette, Fall Out Boy, the Dresden Dolls, Miss Peppermint, Eiza Gonzalez, Josh Gad, Ben Barnes, Jenna Ushkowitz, Rachel Bloom, Karen Olivo, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Madison Uphoff, Kalen Chase, and Rumer Willis.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is now streaming on Hulu.