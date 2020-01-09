Rotten Tomatoes Reveals Winners of Golden Tomato Awards

Critical site Rotten Tomatoes has officially announced the winners of the 21st Golden Tomato Awards today. The top winners from the event on the film side were Parasite with three total awards, and both Avengers: Endgame and Toy Story 4 with two awards each. Bong Joon-ho’s drama was the winner in Best Limited-Release, Best Foreign-Language Film, and Best Drama Film with Avengers: Endgame took home Best Wide Release and Best Comic Book/Graphic Novel Film and Toy Story 4 nabbing Best Directorial Debut and Best Animated Movie. Distributor NEON walked away with the most film category wins with four.

On the TV side both Amazon’s Fleabag and HBO’s Watchmen had the most TV wins with two awards each. Between the two Fleabag won Best Returning TV Show and Best TV Comedy and Watchmen nabbed Best New TV Show and Best Superhero TV Show. HBO secured five total awards across the TV categories.

Winners at the Golden Tomato Awards are picked entirely by the ever controversial Tomatoemeter. The shows and films up for each award are selected based on the “category and rank by Adjusted Score… a weighted formula that accounts for the variation in the number of reviews when comparing the movies or shows.” You can check out the full list of winners below and sound off in the Fan Voted categories now including Favorite Movie, Favorite TV Show, Favorite Actor, Favorite Actress and the Golden Year Award. Those eager to vote have until Wednesday, January 22 with ans’ Choice Golden Tomato Awards winners set to be announced Friday, January 24.

BEST MOVIES/TV

Best Movie > Wide Release – Avengers: Endgame

Best Movie > Limited Release – Parasite

Best Movie > Directorial Debut – Toy Story 4

Best Movie > Foreign-Language – Parasite

Best Movie > Spanish Language – Pain and Glory

Best Movie > Australia – The Nightingale

Best Movie > United Kingdom – They Shall Not Grow Old

Best New TV Show – Watchmen: Season 1

Best Returning TV Show – Fleabag: Season 2

Best TV Movie – Deadwood: The Movie

MOVIES BY GENRE

Best Action/Adventure Movie – John Wick 3

Best Animated Movie – Toy Story 4

Best Comedy – Booksmart

Best Comic Book/Graphic Novel Movie – Avengers: Endgame

Best Documentary – Apollo 11

Best Drama – Parasite

Best Horror Movie – Us

Best Kids & Family Movie – The Kid Who Would Be King

Best Musical/Music Movie – Rocketman

Best Romance Movie – Transit

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie – Ad Astra

Best Thriller – Knives Out

TV BY GENRE

Best Animated TV – Undone: Season 1

Best TV Comedy – Fleabag: Season 2

Best Docuseries – Leaving Neverland

Best TV Drama – Unbelievable: Season 1

Best TV Horror – Evil: Season 1

Best Miniseries, Limited Series & Anthology TV Show – Chernobyl

Best TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy – Dark: Season 2

Best Superhero TV Show – Watchmen: Season 1