RRR's Director Had the Best Reaction to Meeting Steven Spielberg

RRR was easily one of the biggest and most celebrated films of 2022, and its popular song "Naatu Naatu" managed to beat out Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes earlier this week. Thanks to RRR's success this awards season, the filmmakers behind the Indian Telugu-language epic have been rubbing elbows with some of the year's other big names in cinema. Steven Spielberg also took home some big awards this week, earning Best Director and Best Motion Picture – Drama for The Fabelmans at the Golden Globes. Yesterday, RRR director S. S. Rajamouli took to Twitter to share some lovely photos of himself and Spielberg, and the caption is priceless.

"I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥" Rajamouli wrote. You can check out the post below:

I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

What Is RRR About?

RRR is a fictional story about two real-life heroes from the Indian revolution. N. T. Rama Rao Jr. plays Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju. The two freedom fighters (played by two Indian megastars) have different methods of creating change but ultimately band together to join forces against the British colonizers.

Will RRR Get a Sequel?

Considering the popularity of RRR, it was only a matter of time before a sequel was announced. During a recent Q&A, Rajamouli confirmed that a story for the sequel is being written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, his father and writing partner. "My father is the story writer for all my films," Rajamouli said during the screening. "We've discussed a big about [the RRR sequel] and he's working on the story." According to Variety, this RRR sequel is still in the "very early" stages of development, which means there are no official details, but it sounds like a sequel will eventually be made.

What Is The Fabelmans About?

Spielberg has called The Fabelmans his "most personal" tale to date. He wrote and directed a fictionalized tale of his own life, which tells the story of how he fell in love with filmmaking while dealing with family struggles. The film stars Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator, American Gigolo) as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman. The cast also includes four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea, My Week with Marilyn) as his artistic mother, Mitzi; Paul Dano (The Batman, There Will Be Blood) as his successful scientific father, Burt; Seth Rogen (Steve Jobs, An American Pickle) as Bennie Loewy, Burt's best friend and honorary "uncle," and Academy Award nominee Judd Hirsch (Uncut Gems, Ordinary People) as Mitzi's Uncle Boris.

