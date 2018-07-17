Internet Reacts to Live-Action ‘Rugrats’ Movie

Nickelodeon announced Monday classic ’90s cartoon Rugrats is headed back to both the small screen and the big screen with a 26-episode animated series revival plus a live-action/CGI-animated hybrid movie.
Paramount Pictures will release the movie through its new Paramount Players arm, a film division launched to develop projects based on properties under Viacom cable channels like Nickelodeon. Details are scarce, but the project has the greenlight and is described as a live-action film with CGI characters.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The in-the-works Rugrats movie marks the tots’ first time back on movie screens since the release of Rugrats Go Wild in 2003. That film, a crossover with fellow Nicktoons series The Wild Thornberrys, followed the 1998 Rugrats Movie and its 2000 sequel, Rugrats in Paris. This fourth movie will be the first to depict the babies’ world in live-action.
Nickelodeon tackled live-action/animated hybrids in both The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie and its 2015 big screen sequel The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, animated primarily in 2D animation with limited live-action segments. In Sponge Out of Water, the sea sponge and his underwater friends were traditionally animated until they journeyed to the surface, where they were re-imagined as CGI creations interacting with the real world.
Animation veteran David Goodman (Family Guy, Futurama) scripts for a November 13, 2020 release date.
You Gotta Be KIDDIN’ Me
A CGI/Live action #Rugrats movie?…… pic.twitter.com/PFVgBSSo6L— Carlos Cruz Jr (@SoulSonicX) July 16, 2018
So, there is going to be a live action Rugrats movie by Paramount Pictures…. pic.twitter.com/YmxJ8JKITb— Sam’s Pro. Station (@SamsProStation) July 16, 2018
Baby’s First Words
My reaction to the news that there will be a #Rugrats movie that is a “live-action film featuring CGI characters” pic.twitter.com/2ydD9toL55— Jacob Dominguez (@SonofSunday) July 16, 2018
A live action Rugrats movie pic.twitter.com/gcxRvSpkIA— Kris (@_TrippyGodd) July 16, 2018
Rugrats….live…..action………………………….. pic.twitter.com/j6dDZ4coKk— [soul cool] (@DashingSoulJay) July 16, 2018
Let that sink in….A Rugrats movie…with live Action….and CGI pic.twitter.com/whw5O3XhkZ— Psycho Mantis (@MarkSparks718) July 16, 2018
Da Da Da Da Da Da, Daaaah Da Da Da Da
Me when the Rugrats theme starts playing and the lifelike live action CGI babies try to break out their baby gate pic.twitter.com/2S4NEQq412— July 14th ? (@freely_poetic) July 16, 2018
#Rugrats Oh, and a live action/CGI movie! Do I even have to say anything? pic.twitter.com/gi5m5lIyMx— Getting Better, Hope is Coming (@HighRiskOculus) July 16, 2018
All Grown-Up
a live action of #Rugrats don’t ruin my childhood now it’s supposed to be a cartoon damn it ????? pic.twitter.com/vt85spV3qI— William (@WilliamGTSfan) July 16, 2018
a live action rugrats movie? pic.twitter.com/8lx893evG5— lauren (@_briandepalmas) July 16, 2018
A live action rugrats movie #Rugrats pic.twitter.com/YEApDjkO1W— Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) July 16, 2018
Remember Garfield?
Live action Rugrats movie ?? pic.twitter.com/cv8O88FHCq— Don Killuminati (@CalledMe_Buskey) July 16, 2018
A live action Rugrats movie? pic.twitter.com/fcrhenw2h4— tracy (@youngangel46) July 16, 2018
a live-action rugrats movie sounds like a threat— belle (@seafoamlesbian) July 16, 2018
Baby Geniuses All Over Again
A live action CGI Rugrats movie pic.twitter.com/WCychXEVkl— TRAPMONEYBALVIN (@LordBalvin) July 16, 2018
A live action Rugrats movie actually sounds creepy as hell— Heidi (@heidi_x0x) July 16, 2018
wouldn’t a live action rugrats movie be basically baby geniuses though https://t.co/H7qjgFHasf— marcy saw amatw (@jamcskirks) July 17, 2018
No… This Is Rugrats
A live action Rugrats movie too?! pic.twitter.com/KK6TbZ8hTh— A World Of My Own (@fantasylovegirl) July 17, 2018
“Hey, let’s make a live action #Rugrats movie” ? pic.twitter.com/rOZQ5WN3ax— MunchkinLetty (@MunchkinLetty) July 17, 2018
It’s All Coming Back
RUGRATS IS COMING BACK! pic.twitter.com/ckJmyesRe5— IGN (@IGN) July 16, 2018
tHeY’rE bRiNgInG bAcK tHe RuGrAtS pic.twitter.com/z1MDAf7z3a— ???? ? (@awkwardninyyy) July 16, 2018
Okay so Rugrats are officially being rebooted too?!— Plathanos ????SDCC (@SavinTheBees) July 16, 2018
Broly came back
Mewtwo is back
Maybe my wife will come back and bring back the kids too