Movies

Internet Reacts to Live-Action ‘Rugrats’ Movie

Nickelodeon announced Monday classic ‘90s cartoon Rugrats is headed back to both the small […]

By

Nickelodeon announced Monday classic ’90s cartoon Rugrats is headed back to both the small screen and the big screen with a 26-episode animated series revival plus a live-action/CGI-animated hybrid movie.

Paramount Pictures will release the movie through its new Paramount Players arm, a film division launched to develop projects based on properties under Viacom cable channels like Nickelodeon. Details are scarce, but the project has the greenlight and is described as a live-action film with CGI characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The in-the-works Rugrats movie marks the tots’ first time back on movie screens since the release of Rugrats Go Wild in 2003. That film, a crossover with fellow Nicktoons series The Wild Thornberrys, followed the 1998 Rugrats Movie and its 2000 sequel, Rugrats in Paris. This fourth movie will be the first to depict the babies’ world in live-action.

Nickelodeon tackled live-action/animated hybrids in both The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie and its 2015 big screen sequel The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, animated primarily in 2D animation with limited live-action segments. In Sponge Out of Water, the sea sponge and his underwater friends were traditionally animated until they journeyed to the surface, where they were re-imagined as CGI creations interacting with the real world.

Animation veteran David Goodman (Family Guy, Futurama) scripts for a November 13, 2020 release date.

You Gotta Be KIDDIN’ Me

Baby’s First Words

Da Da Da Da Da Da, Daaaah Da Da Da Da

All Grown-Up

Remember Garfield?

Baby Geniuses All Over Again

No… This Is Rugrats

It’s All Coming Back

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts