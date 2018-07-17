Internet Reacts to Live-Action ‘Rugrats’ Movie

Nickelodeon announced Monday classic ’90s cartoon Rugrats is headed back to both the small screen and the big screen with a 26-episode animated series revival plus a live-action/CGI-animated hybrid movie.

Paramount Pictures will release the movie through its new Paramount Players arm, a film division launched to develop projects based on properties under Viacom cable channels like Nickelodeon. Details are scarce, but the project has the greenlight and is described as a live-action film with CGI characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The in-the-works Rugrats movie marks the tots’ first time back on movie screens since the release of Rugrats Go Wild in 2003. That film, a crossover with fellow Nicktoons series The Wild Thornberrys, followed the 1998 Rugrats Movie and its 2000 sequel, Rugrats in Paris. This fourth movie will be the first to depict the babies’ world in live-action.

Nickelodeon tackled live-action/animated hybrids in both The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie and its 2015 big screen sequel The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, animated primarily in 2D animation with limited live-action segments. In Sponge Out of Water, the sea sponge and his underwater friends were traditionally animated until they journeyed to the surface, where they were re-imagined as CGI creations interacting with the real world.

Animation veteran David Goodman (Family Guy, Futurama) scripts for a November 13, 2020 release date.

You Gotta Be KIDDIN’ Me

So, there is going to be a live action Rugrats movie by Paramount Pictures…. pic.twitter.com/YmxJ8JKITb — Sam’s Pro. Station (@SamsProStation) July 16, 2018

Baby’s First Words

My reaction to the news that there will be a #Rugrats movie that is a “live-action film featuring CGI characters” pic.twitter.com/2ydD9toL55 — Jacob Dominguez (@SonofSunday) July 16, 2018

A live action Rugrats movie pic.twitter.com/gcxRvSpkIA — Kris (@_TrippyGodd) July 16, 2018

Let that sink in….A Rugrats movie…with live Action….and CGI pic.twitter.com/whw5O3XhkZ — Psycho Mantis (@MarkSparks718) July 16, 2018

Da Da Da Da Da Da, Daaaah Da Da Da Da

Me when the Rugrats theme starts playing and the lifelike live action CGI babies try to break out their baby gate pic.twitter.com/2S4NEQq412 — July 14th ? (@freely_poetic) July 16, 2018

#Rugrats Oh, and a live action/CGI movie! Do I even have to say anything? pic.twitter.com/gi5m5lIyMx — Getting Better, Hope is Coming (@HighRiskOculus) July 16, 2018

All Grown-Up

a live action of #Rugrats don’t ruin my childhood now it’s supposed to be a cartoon damn it ????? pic.twitter.com/vt85spV3qI — William (@WilliamGTSfan) July 16, 2018

a live action rugrats movie? pic.twitter.com/8lx893evG5 — lauren (@_briandepalmas) July 16, 2018

A live action rugrats movie #Rugrats pic.twitter.com/YEApDjkO1W — Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) July 16, 2018

Remember Garfield?

Live action Rugrats movie ?? pic.twitter.com/cv8O88FHCq — Don Killuminati (@CalledMe_Buskey) July 16, 2018

A live action Rugrats movie? pic.twitter.com/fcrhenw2h4 — tracy (@youngangel46) July 16, 2018

a live-action rugrats movie sounds like a threat — belle (@seafoamlesbian) July 16, 2018

Baby Geniuses All Over Again

A live action CGI Rugrats movie pic.twitter.com/WCychXEVkl — TRAPMONEYBALVIN (@LordBalvin) July 16, 2018

A live action Rugrats movie actually sounds creepy as hell — Heidi (@heidi_x0x) July 16, 2018

wouldn’t a live action rugrats movie be basically baby geniuses though https://t.co/H7qjgFHasf — marcy saw amatw (@jamcskirks) July 17, 2018

No… This Is Rugrats

A live action Rugrats movie too?! pic.twitter.com/KK6TbZ8hTh — A World Of My Own (@fantasylovegirl) July 17, 2018

It’s All Coming Back