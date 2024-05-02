Knuckles Streaming Record Hypes Sonic's Massive Franchise

Knuckles is setting records for Paramount+ and that means the aims for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise are ready to reach new heights. Over on the streamer, Idris Elba's miniseries is now the most-watched original series in Paramount+'s existence. 4 million minutes have been streamed since the premiere weekend. It's also the most-watched kids and family title ever. (Mind you this is a place that makes SpongeBob SquarePants.) It's gotta feel good. The creative team have talked about making Sonic the Hedgehog a massive marquee franchise and the proof is here.

As an added point of intrigue, viewership for Sonic the Hedgehog titles are experiencing a viewership bump of 278% after Knuckles dropped on Paramount+. It's hard to fathom but Sonic is more popular than he's ever been. (A startling thought for a child of the 90s to wrap their brains around.) If this trend can be extrapolated, Sonic the Hedgehog 3's first trailer with Shadow the Hedgehog might break the Internet when it finally materializes.

"The Sonic the Hedgehog fans came out in full-force," Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+ said when the numbers were revealed. "We're so thrilled with the record-breaking performance of KNUCKLES and the incredible lift the whole Sonic universe has experienced following KNUCKLES' premiere."

Seeing those Nielsen results is a little bit jarring. However, Paramount hasn't exactly been quiet about their intention to make Sonic the Hedgehog stand alongside blockbuster mainstays like the Transformers franchise or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These kinds of returns on a streaming mini-series show that the blue hedgehog and his friends are probably up for the task. There's one big factor in making sure they can keep pace with the big boys: keep playing the hits for the fans.

Sonic The Hedgehog Plays The Hits Over At Paramount

Sure, there have been nods to SEGA's larger franchise in each of the big-screen installments. But, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is poised to level-up in a massive way. Despite their iron-clad grip on pop culture waning a bit, Millenials are having a day in the sun over the past few years at the cinema. Ask any Dreamcast-loving older viewer about the Sonic Adventure franchise and you're probably going to get some big comments about the second entry in the popular 3D platforming saga. Sonic Adventure 2 is poised to be a lot of the bedrock for what's going on in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, so start your motorcycle engines.

Series star Idris Elba basically said as much when speaking with Collider recently. Established Sonic lore is not in short supply for this franchise and they're doubling down this time around. "I can tell you that it's super exciting," Elba smirked. "I can tell you that it really does get deeper into the universe of Sonic. I think 3's probably the one for all the real diehard Sonic fans. They're gonna get all of those Easter eggs in it."



So, you have the prospect of a fan-favorite game entry providing the big explosive theatrical experience for late this year. There's also the idea of hearing Keanu Reeves voice antihero Shadow the Hedgehog to get some butts in the seats as well. It's a perfect storm brewing for Paramount and gamers all over. (Some younger viewers will appreciate the spectacle and not be reduced to tears when "Live and Learn" start blaring during the final battle.) If this was the plan going forward, there's a lot of paths for this franchise to take going forward. I mean, who's not down for Keanu Reeves with a motorcycle and a gun in a streaming series sometime soon?

Want To Catch Up With Knuckles?

Paramount has a tidy description for their new massively-popular show: "The new live-action series will follow Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3."

Do you think Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the start of an even bigger moment for the franchise?