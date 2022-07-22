Ryan Gosling Has Two Movies in the Netflix Top 10

For the past couple of weeks, Ryan Gosling has been one of the biggest name on Netflix. Gosling starred in The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans, which has already delivered one of the biggest openings for an original film in Netflix history. Now, another Gosling movie has made its way to Netflix and it is also finding a pretty big audience in its first couple of days.

The Nice Guys, which stars Gosling and Russell Crowe as a couple of private eyes in the 1970s, was added to Netflix streaming roster on Tuesday. One day later, the acclaimed Shane Black film found its way onto the Netflix Top 10, where it joined The Gray Man.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Gray Man in the eighth overall spot. The Nice Guys sits at number nine, though it wouldn't be surprising to see it rise higher in the coming days, given just how quickly it reached the list in the first place.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 below!