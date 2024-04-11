Ryan Reynolds and Many Imaginary Friends Feature in New IF Movie Trailer

You're not imagining things. Paramount Pictures released the final trailer for IF, the new original comedy hitting theaters on May 17. Written, directed, and produced by A Quiet Place filmmaker John Krasinski, the story you have to believe to see is about Bea (Cailey Fleming), a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure with her upstairs neighbor (Deadpool & Wolverine's Ryan Reynolds) to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

The IFs may be imaginary, but they're played by an ensemble cast of Reynolds and Krasinski's real-life friends. The star-studded roster includes the voices of Steve Carell (The Office) as Blue, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) as Blossom, and late Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman) as Lewis, with Fiona Shaw (the Harry Potter films) and Alan Kim (Minari) among the human cast. IF also features the voices of Emily Blunt, Blake Lively, Matt Damon, George Clooney, Maya Rudolph, Bradley Cooper, Jon Stewart, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Awkwafina, Amy Schumer, Richard Jenkins, Keegan Michael Key, Matthew Rhys, Christopher Meloni, and Krasinski as a cavalcade of IFs.

Reynolds has described IF as "a live-action Pixar film." Krasinski, who reunites with his Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and A Quiet Place producers Andrew Form and Allyson Seeger, pitched the family-friendly comedy as a movie made for — and inspired by — his children.

"I figured I needed to make a movie for my kids. Seeing as though Quiet Place is like PG-40 in our house — they won't see Quiet Place till they're 40 — I figured I should make one for them," Krasinski told EW about his horror hit. "I was so enamored by the world that my kids were going to by themselves. They were off on their own and clearly deep in imagination, whether it was a game, whether it was painting, whether it was doing art, all this stuff. They went into this locked-in place that I wish I could have visited."

He added: "I just told [them], 'I have this weird idea that we should do something where imaginary friends are not just adorable creatures. They're these time capsules for everyone's hopes, dreams, ambitions, and this place that we can always go back to that we all think that as adults we leave behind, but we didn't. They're right there. We just have to turn around and look at them again.'"



IF is playing only in theaters May 17.