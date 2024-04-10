IF Character Posters Reveal New Cast Including George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, and More

George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, and more star in new character posters for IF. The movie from the creative mind of writer and director John Krasinski is all about those imaginary friends you had as a kid. Krasinski also stars in IF alongside the main cast of Cailey Fleming and Ryan Reynolds. The movie already boasts an impressive cast list with the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell, but Paramount Pictures revealed even more A-list stars in a new set of character posters. Of course, with IF featuring a bunch of imaginary friends, it's only right that these actors are voicing some of those characters.

The new posters for IF reveal even more cast members, and the characters they are voicing. George Clooney is Spaceman, Bradley Cooper is Ice, Keegan-Michael Key is Slime, Blake Lively is Octopuss, Matthew Rhys is Ghost, and Amy Schumer is Gummy Bear. They join Cailey Fleming as Bea, Ryan Reynolds as Cal, Steve Carell as Blue, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Blossom, Louis Gossett Jr. as Lewis, Awkwafina as Bubble, Emily Blunt as Unicorn, Matt Damon as Flower, Richard Jenkins as Art Teacher, John Krasinski as Marshmallow, Sebastian Maniscalco as Magician Mouse, Christopher Meloni as Cosmo, Sam Rockwell as Guardian Dog, Maya Rudolph as Alligator, and Jon Stewart as Robot.

What is IF about?

The synopsis of IF reads, "From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination."

You can find some of those new character posters for IF below. The movie opens in theaters on May 17th.