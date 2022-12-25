Ryan Reynolds Weighs in on Deadpool as a Christmas Movie

As it turns out, Deadpool may be the next Christmas classic. While franchise lead Ryan Reynolds isn't confirming the genre shift himself, he's pointing towards the guidance of K-pop sensation and Twitter heartthrob Bang Chan. Throughout the day Saturday, Reynolds reminded those following him on Twitter Chan was watching Deadpool and suggesting the picture is, in fact, a Christmas movie.

"Did Chan just confirm the first Deadpool is a Christmas movie? Happy Holi-stays," Reynolds tweeted Christmas Eve morning. After someone pointed out Deadpool only featured roughly eight minutes of action on the holiday, the actor bluntly rejected any opposition by adding, "I reject this theory."

Where can I watch Once Upon a Deadpool?

Funny enough, Fox once re-released Deadpool 2 in a new Christmas-themed, PG-13 cut named Once Upon a Deadpool shortly after the regular film's release in 2018. The film is now streaming on Disney+.

"Because it's the season of giving, we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F-ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited-time ad campaign," Reynolds said in the original press release announcing the new cut. "Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006. I've said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said 'Yes' on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…"

Is Deadpool 3 going to be a Christmas movie?

After the latest round of delays at Marvel Studios, the third Deadpool flick is now set to hit theaters just under two years from now. While it's November release date is still a little too early for the perfect Christmas window, stranger things have happened. Regardless, Reynolds previously said the development of the film is what he imagines a high from cocaine feels like.

"Sometimes it's the story. Sometimes it's the people. When things really work, it's all of the above," Reynolds said regarding what draws him to a project. "I count 'Deadpool' 1 and 2 in that category, along with 'Free Guy' and 'Adam Project.' When you get to make movies with the people you love, it's what I imagine cocaine feels like."

Deadpool 3 is set for release on November 8, 2024.

