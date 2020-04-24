Ryan Reynolds to Re-Team With Free Guy Director for Time Travel Movie

✖

It wasn't too long ago Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy teamed on Free Guy for 20th Century Fox. Though that flick has been delayed until later this year amidst a Hollywood shutdown, the two are already reuniting on another project. Not much is known about the film in question at this point, other than the fact it features a time-traveling plot. Over the course of the movie, Reynold's present timeline character will have to try going back in time to get help from his teenage self.

Once titled Our Name is Adam, the project has been in development at Skydance since 2012 and at one point, Tom Cruise had even been attached in the role Reynolds is playing. Despite growing concerns around Hollywood productions, the feature is expected to begin filming later this year as it'll be the next project both Reynolds and Levy take on. This iteration of the movie will feature a script from frequent Levy contributor Jonathan Topper (This is Where I Leave You) after having previously floated around studios as a spec from The Maze Runner's Jonathan Topper.

By now, both creatives full schedules — Levy had previously been in production of the fourth season of Stranger Things while Reynolds also has Dragon's Lair to film. Reynolds is also in The Croods 2 and The Hitman's Bodyguard 2, both in the can. Skydance heads David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are producing the feature among an equally growing slate at the production house.

In a distribution deal with Paramount through the end of 2021, Skydance has a whole grip of movies upcoming including the next two Mission: Impossibles, Top Gun: Maverick, Snake Eyes, and Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War amongst others.

Free Guy — the first Reynolds/Levy team-up — is now set for release on December 11th after previously being a summer tentpole for 20th Century.

"On a very literal level, Free Guy is about Guy, who's a bank teller. He works in a bank, and his bank gets robbed 17 times in a day, and eventually he realizes that's weird and not normal," Levy previously said of the movie (via the Hollywood Reporter.) "Ryan and I have talked about Free Guy as a superhero origin story without the cape and tights and the IP. If you were living in a video game and could master the system, your powers would be limitless."

