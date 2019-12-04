Ryan Reynolds Teases 6 Underground as Most Michael Bay Movie Ever

Last year was a big one for Ryan Reynolds as it saw the release of Deadpool 2, and 2019 was no different. Not only did the actor make a hilarious cameo in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw this year, but he also voiced the titular role in Pokémon Detective Pikachu. The year isn’t quite over for the actor as his next movie, 6 Underground from director Michael Bay, is being released next week. The new movie is premiering on Netflix, so one of the streaming service’s Twitter accounts just shared a fun video of Reynolds plugging it.

🔥Prepare for impact! 🔥@VancityReynolds stars in the most Michael Bay movie that’s EVER Michael Bay’d. 6 Underground premieres December 13th. pic.twitter.com/DltjfiXJQD — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) December 4, 2019

“I’ll tell my children this was the bond trailer,” Reynolds jokingly tweeted back.

Here’s what Reynolds says in the video:

“You see, Michael Bay is a pioneer of the kind of tear-soaked, emotionally understated drama that makes us all question our role in the human experience,” Reynolds joked. (In case you’re not familiar, Bay is best known for directing films such as Armageddon, Bad Boys, The Rock, and Transformers.)

The video goes on to explain the “Bay Spectrum” and claims that “6 Underground is the most Michael Bay movie in the history of Michael Bay.”

IMDb describes the new movie as follows: “Meet a new kind of action hero. Six untraceable agents, totally off the grid. They’ve buried their pasts so they can change the future.”

The upcoming film also stars Adria Arjona, Mélanie Laurent, Ben Hardy, Dave Franco, Sebastian Roché, Corey Hawkins, James Murray, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

In addition to 6 Underground, Reynolds has plenty of new projects coming up. In 2020, he’ll be seen starring in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Free Guy, The Croods 2, and Red Notice. He’s also currently in pre-production for some future films, including Clue and A Christmas Carol. While there’s no official word on when Deadpool 3, fans can expect the movie to happen eventually.

6 Underground hits Netflix on December 13th.