SAG-AFTRA Allowing Some Productions to Continue Filming Amid Strike

Though virtually all of Hollywood has been shut down due to two ongoing strikes, one of the unions behind the stoppages is allowing filming to continue under certain circumstances. According to one new trade report, at least six productions have been given the green light from SAG-AFTRA officials to continue filming photography. Since the strike is a result of failed negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the union is allowing select independent pictures to film.

In the report from Deadline, one of those productions is the Rebel Wilson-starring Bride Hard. “It’s been a complex process, many say. There’s little recent precedent for a waiver template given that the last SAG strike for theatrical and TV actors was in the 80’s,” the trade reports. “The guild’s website promised weeks ago that when a strike was authorized, waivers would be granted, but it didn’t disclose terms, how, or when.”

Whatever the case, Marvel star Mark Ruffalo is a big fan of the move, writing a lengthy Twitter thread Sunday night trying to convince the union to push more actors into independent filmmaking.

https://twitter.com/MarkRuffalo/status/1680268624282435584?s=20

“Then we just do what we always do—create great content & they can buy it, or we take it out ourselves & WE share in those sales,” the Avengers star tweeted. “They’ve created an empire of billionaires & believe that we are no longer of value. While they hang out in the billionaire boy summer camps laughing like fat cats, we organize a new world for workers.”

He added, “One sure way to strengthen our hand right now is to become very supportive & friendly to all independent projects immediately. Push every SAG-AFTRA member to join the ones that get SAG-AFTRA (WGA) WAIVERS immediately. The studios have no competition—this will change that.

Like the actors’ guild, the Writers Guild of America is also on strike over similar issues. Some of the latest reporting cited studio executives telling trades they hope to pushing negotiations until October or November in an attempt to put the heat on the writers to come to an agreement.