City of Los Angeles Investigating NBCUniversal Over Viral Tree Trimming Incident

The City of Los Angeles is officially looking into NBCUniversal days after the studio heavily trimmed trees along a highly-trafficked street used by writers and actors actively picketing. In a viral tweet shared Monday, it was revealed the Ficus trees along Los Angeles’ Barham Boulevard were stripped to nothing and now, Los Angeles controller Kenneth Majia has confirmed his office is investigating the matter given the trees are managed by the city.

“Our Office is investigating the tree trimming that occurred outside Universal Studios where workers, writers, and actors are exercising their right to picket.The trimmed trees are LA City managed street trees,” Majia tweeted. The official then went on to explain NBCUniversal could be in violation of city code.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/lacontroller/status/1681456457936687104?s=20

“Code enforcement for street trees (including the pruning or removal of trees without a permit) is the responsibility of the StreetsLA Investigation and Enforcement Division,” Majia added. “Violations can result in code enforcement citations”

In a statement obtained by Deadline, one NBCUniversal spokesperson said the studio had no intention to introduce challenges to picketers by trimming the trees.

“We understand that the safety tree trimming of the Ficus trees we did on Barham Blvd. has created unintended challenges for demonstrators, that was not our intention. In partnership with licensed arborists, we have pruned these trees annually at this time of year to ensure that the canopies are light ahead of the high wind season,” the statement reads. “We support the WGA and SAG’s right to demonstrate, and are working to provide some shade coverage. We continue to openly communicate with the labor leaders on-site to work together during this time.”

News of city investigation comes just hours after both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board alleging unsafe picketing conditions. According to the complaint, picketers have been forced to “patrol in busy streets with significant car traffic where two picketers have already been struck by a car and by refusing to provide K-rail barriers to establish pedestrian walkways for picketers to use after Los Angeles Police Department advised the employer weeks ago in the interest of public safety to do so.”