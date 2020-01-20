SAG Awards: Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at Quentin Tarantino’s Foot Fetish During Acceptance Speech

Brad Pitt teased his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino when accepting the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The win marks Pitt’s first solo Actor win: the star was first nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in 2009 for his starring role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and again in 2012 for Moneyball, also earning shared nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture on behalf of Babel, 12 Years a Slave, The Big Short, Hollywood and Tarantino’s own Inglourious Basterds, which won the prize in 2010.

“I have to add this to my Tinder profile,” Pitt quipped when accepting the trophy. “Thank you, my brothers, my sisters, this means so much. I want you to know I watch everything, I watch you all, and the work has been mesmerizing, so I thank you.”

A smiley Pitt then poked fun at Tarantino, who famously incorporates shoeless scenes in his pictures.

“I want to thank my co-stars: Leo [DiCaprio], Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet,” Pitt said. “Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA [laughs].”

He continued, “We all know what we do is a team sport, and we elevate each other, and I got to work with some amazing, amazing people. Mr. [Al] Pacino, Mr. [Bruce] Dern, Kurt Russell, Leo, Dakota, [Timothy Olyphant], Ms. [Julia] Butters, a bunch of the new generation, Margaret Qualley, Austin Butler. Anyway, you all elevated my game, and I certainly hope I did the same for you.”

Pitt also poked fun at himself, sarcastically calling his role as Hollywood stunt double Cliff Booth a “difficult part.”

“A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch,” Pitt said with a laugh. “Listen, I love our communities so much. It’s been amazing to me. I’ve met so many amazing people along the way. Each of us in this room, we know pain, we know loneliness, we bring that to the screen. We know moments of grace, we’ve had moments of wisdom, we bring that to the screen. We’ve all had to laugh at our ridiculousness, and we know funny, and we bring that to the screen.”

Concluding, Pitt called it a “worthy endeavor.”

“I’ve been banging away at this thing for 30 years. I think the simple math is, some projects work, some don’t, and there’s no reason to belabor either one,” he said. “Just get onto the next and keep telling stories.”