Sam Neill Is Ready to Have a “Very Good Time” Reuniting with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum on Jurassic World 3

Jurassic World 3 is set to be released in 2021 and will see the return of Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt as Owen Grady. New casting news has been rolling in for the upcoming movie, which will see the return of Colin Trevorrow, who also helmed Jurassic World before J.A. Bayona took over for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new movie will see the additions of She's Gotta Have It's DeWanda Wise and Sorry For Your Loss' Mamoudou Athie. However, the most exciting casting news to date was the reveal that Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum would be returning to reprise their beloved roles from Jurassic Park. Neill recently took to Instagram to express his excitement over the upcoming film.

"I might have mentioned that I think it's going to be a Very Good Time working with these good sorts again plus the excellent @prattprattpratt and miraculous @brycedhoward on a new one that may or may not involve dinosaurs. Or lizards. Or snakes ...you decide. We always had a ball on the previous, and are sure to again. They are the bestest of best company. I found those boots there the other day, the very same. Them boots was made for kicking raptors. Thought I should auction them off for charity; might get 10 bucks or something for them. In the meantime Jeff is buffing up and I confidently expect we will see him shirtless again. Someone in Montana is training up creatures ... it's all on. Can't wait," Neill wrote.

"I'd bid on those boots," Dern replied.

Jurassic World 3 is currently scheduled to premiere on June 11, 2021.