Samuel L. Jackson Begins Production in Croatia for ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’

Samuel L. Jackson is having an incredibly busy 2019. It is only April, and the actor has already been in two major films (Glass and Captain Marvel), and is now in production for another. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is a follow-up to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Jackson has been posting photos from the movie’s various filming locations. Based on Jackson’s recent Instagram post, it appears production has left London and taken the cast to Croatia.

“This new location looks promising! Croatia is lovely at first glance!#hitmanswifesbodyguard #rovinj,” the actor wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, enjoying the beautiful scenery shared by Jackson.

“Rovinj and Croatia just got about 99% cooler because you are there,” @anajures replied. “Hope you enjoy your time in our beautiful Istria.”

“Welcome sir! We are honored! Eat good food and try some fine vines Croatia has to offer. Enjoy!,” @juricak7 wrote.

“Thank you for sharing your lovely travel photos! It makes me feel like I’m there and gives me ideas of where to go!!!,” @alpha6588 added.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard followed Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds), a former top-notch bodyguard who fell on hard times after an important person was killed on his watch. He is eventually recruited to guard a notorious hitman, Darius Kincaid (Jackson), who agrees to testify in an important trial in exchange for his wife (Salma Hayek) to get released from prison. The first film also included Gary Oldman and Richard E. Grant.

Jackson, Reynolds, Hayek, and Grant are all set to reprise their roles in the sequel. It was recently announced that legendary actor, Morgan Freeman, was joining the cast. The new movie will also include Antonio Banderas and Frank Grillo.

It’s currently unclear what roles Freeman and Banderas are taking on, however, Grillo is expected to play an Interpol agent who seeks out the help of Reynolds, Jackson, and Hayek’s characters to prevent a cyber attack on Europe.

The first Hitman’s Bodyguard pulled in more than $180 million worldwide and $80 million domestically, so it’s no surprise they chose to greenlight a sequel. Production for the new movie began last month with Patrick Hughes returning to direct the script once again penned by Tom O’Connor.

Jackson is expected to appear in four more films in 2019, including Shaft and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is expected to hit theaters in 2020.

