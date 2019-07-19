Comic-Con Trailers for 2019: Watch Here

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con is officially away, bringing fans the latest news for all things movies, TV, comics, gaming, and more. For many studios and franchises, SDCC is a chance to showcase the newest footage of what’s about to hit the big and small screen.

From highly-anticipated sequels like Top Gun: Maverick and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, to the last hurrahs of shows like Arrow and Supernatural, there is certainly no shortage of trailers to consume this weekend. Luckily, we have them all together in one place. Read on to check them all out, and check back throughout the weekend as more trailers are released!

IT CHAPTER TWO

SDCC kicked off with a pretty terrifying bit of footage (and no, we’re not talking about the Cats trailer). Warner Bros. debuted the final trailer for IT CHAPTER TWO, the highly-anticipated second chapter in the adaptation of Stephen King’s epic novel.

The film will follow a grown-up version of the Losers’ Club, who are placed in a terrifying rematch with the evil Pennywise the clown 27 years after their first attack.

IT CHAPTER TWO will arrive in theaters on September 6th.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot might not be hitting the Hall H stage until Saturday, but Kevin Smith gave fans a pleasant surprise on Thursday with the film’s first trailer.

The cameo-filled film will see Jay and Silent Bob traversing the United States, in an attempt to prevent an ill-advised reboot of Bluntman and Chronic from becoming a reality.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will arrive in theaters on October 15th.

Top Gun: Maverick

Perhaps the biggest surprise from Thursday’s events was the (somewhat-surprise) arrival of Tom Cruise, who debuted the first look at Top Gun: Maverick during Paramount’s Terminator panel.

Set 34 years after the events of the original film, Maverick follows Cruise’s Peter Mitchell, who guides Goose’s son, Bradley (Miles Teller), through pilot training.

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theaters 2020.

His Dark Materials

Game of Thrones may have come to an end, but HBO has quite a lot of epic fantasy storytelling on the way — including the long-awaited television adaptation of Phillip Pullman’s His Dark Materials.

The series follows an alternate reality in which humans go through life alongside a daemon, a physical manifestation of the human soul. The series follows a young orphan named Lyra (Logan‘s Dafne Keen), who discovers a dangerous secret that leads her down a mysterious rabbit hole.

His Dark Materials will debut on HBO later this year.

Van Helsing

SYFY’s Van Helsing is back — and it looks like it’s bringing quite a lot of spookiness along with it.

The series follows the story of Vanessa Van Helsing and her band of heroes as they fight to reclaim the world after vampires took over during ‘The Rising’. The series will delve deeper into the iconic lore of the vampires and their ultimate goals for this world. New villains will rise along with unexpected heroes joining the fight.

21 Bridges

Friday’s festivities kicked off with the creative team behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo debuted a look at the next film they are producing, 21 Bridges.

21 Bridges stars Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman as a cop who is known for “killing cop-killers.” When eight cops are murdered one night in New York, the entire city is shut down while Boseman is tasked with finding the killers before the night is done. The film’s cast also includes Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, and J.K. Simmons.

21 Bridges will be released on September 27th.

Rick and Morty

While not technically a trailer, Friday brought the long-awaited first look at Rick and Morty‘s fourth season. The clip showcases a bizarrely-adorable new alien character named Glootie (Taika Waititi).

The series follows Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, a father and grandson duo who travel across space and time and get into some pretty messed-up adventures.

The fourth season of Rick and Morty will debut in November.

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead‘s war against the Whisperers is continuing. On Friday, AMC debuted a trailer for the show’s upcoming 10th season.

This new batch of episodes will mark the first full season without Rick Grimes, after Andrew Lincoln exited the series last year. But if this trailer is any indication, the show is bringing quite a lot of surprises.

The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, October 6th, on AMC.

The Witcher

Friday also brought the highly-anticipated first look at Netflix’s The Witcher.

Based on the iconic book series and video game franchise, The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

The Witcher does not currently have a release date.

Steven Universe: The Movie

The Crystal Gems are back, and they’re headed on an adventure unlike ever before. On Friday, Cartoon Network debuted the first trailer for Steven Universe: The Movie.

The trailer showcased a major time jump for the beloved series, as Steven and the other Crystal Gems have been piecing together the remnants of the various Diamond empires. But before too long, it seems that a new enemy will come and threaten all organic life on Earth.

Steven Universe: The Movie will debut on Cartoon Network on September 2nd.

Carnival Row

Friday also introduced the latest look yet at Amazon’s latest fantasy epic, Carnival Row.

The series, which stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne, will follow mythical creatures who have fled their war-torn homeland and gathered in the city as tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population. At the center of the drama is the investigation into a string of unsolved murders, which are eating away at whatever uneasy peace still exists.

Carnival Row is set to debut on Amazon Prime on August 30th.

Preacher

Saturday brought quite a lot from the world of TV — including the latest trailer for the last hurrah of AMC’s Preacher.

Preacher will continue to follow the ongoing adventures of Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Ruth Negga), and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun).

Season 4 of Preacher will begin on August 4th on AMC.

Star Trek: Picard

Along with endings, SDCC’s Saturday showcased some epic new beginnings, with the first full trailer for Star Trek: Picard.

The series will see Patrick Stewart returning to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, decades after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. As the trailer revealed, the series will also feature appearances from Will Riker, Deanna Troi, Data, the Borg, and even Seven of Nine.

Star Trek: Picard will be released in early 2020 only on CBS All Access.

Watchmen

HBO continued to bring their A-game to SDCC, with the biggest trailer yet for their television reboot of Watchmen.

The new series will be set after the events of the iconic graphic novel, as superheroes and vigilantes become part of a massive conspiracy. As the trailer proved, the series will bring new takes on characters like The Hooded Justice, and even Dr. Manhattan.

Watchmen will be released in October on HBO.

Westworld

Westworld is headed back to our TV screens, and it looks like things will be more epic than ever.

Now that Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) has escaped the park and entered the real world, the line between man and machine will be put to the test even more. Meanwhile, Maeve (Thandie Newton) appears to be kicking all kinds of butt in the park’s WWII World.

Westworld Season 3 does not currently have a release date.

The Expanse

Almost a year after finding a new home on Amazon Prime, The Expanse is finally back.

With the Ring Gates now open to thousands of new planets, a blood-soaked gold rush begins, igniting new conflicts between Earth, Mars, and the Belt. Meanwhile, on one unexplored planet, the Rocinante crew gets caught in a violent clash between an Earth mining corporation and desperate Belter settlers as deadly new threats from the protomolecule emerge.

The Expanse will debut on December 13th on Amazon Prime.

Snowpiercer

If that wasn’t enough high-concept sci-fi for you, TBS also debuted the first look at their upcoming Snowpiercer TV series.

Snowpiercer draws inspiration from the graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, and tells the story of a dystopian future where all remaining people live on a speeding train. The cars are divided up based on social standing, eventually causing an uprising from the lower-class people in the back of the train. This new television adaptation will feature an all-star cast including Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

Snowpiercer will be released in spring 2020 on TBS.

Family Guy

And now, for an entirely different kind of Comic-Con trailer, as FOX debuted their first look at Family Guy Season 18.

The footage features everything from jokes about cat people and Face/Off, to a pretty bizarre and awesome crossover with Beavis and Butthead.

Family Guy will return on Sunday, September 29th, as part of FOX’s Animation Domination block.

Arrow

The CW’s Arrowverse of shows also played a significant role in Saturday’s proceedings, with quite a lot of updates surrounding this year’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. If that wasn’t enough, they debuted a trailer for Arrow’s eighth and final season, which will springboard into “Crisis” in a very particular way.

Now that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) knows that he will be dying in the forthcoming event, he sets out to help The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) prevent the “Crisis” from destroying the multiverse.

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.

Supergirl

The CW also brought a new trailer for Supergirl, which will be entering its fifth season and nearing 100 episodes this year.

The new footage showcases everything from Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) awesome new costume (pants! pants! pants!), to an earth-shattering new conflict between her and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).

Supergirl‘s fifth season will begin Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.

The Flash

The Flash also brought new footage to San Diego Comic-Con, and it teased a pretty epic conflict in the process.

The trailer previews Team Flash’s fight against Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), a doctor whose obsession with curing the world’s diseases transforms him into a maniacal monster. The villain will serve as the Big Bad for the first half of The Flash’s sixth season, with a second villain to be teased at a later time.

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.

Harley Quinn

Closing out the night as only Harley Quinn can, DC Universe debuted the first official trailer for the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series.

The show will see Kaley Cuoco voicing the iconic character, as she sets out to be the criminal queenpin of Gotham City. If the first trailer is any indication, the show is going to get even bloodier and more profane than you might expect.

Harley Quinn is expected to be released this October on DC Universe.