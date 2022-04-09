Sandra Bullock Says This Movie She Starred In “Shouldn’t Have Been” Made

When it comes to movies, Sandra Bullock has around 60 credits to her name and an Academy Award, but not every film can be a huge hit. In fact, the day before she won the Oscar for her performance in The Blind Side, she won a Razzie for her role in All About Steve. Bullock even showed up to the ceremony with a wheelbarrow full of DVDs as a bit. However, when it comes to moviemaking regrets, All About Steve isn’t the one Bullock says shouldn’t have been made. While promoting her new movie, The Lost City, Bullock spoke with Metro and named Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous as the one that shouldn’t have happened. However, there’s one reason she doesn’t fully regret making the sequel.

“Two shouldn’t have been done but I’m glad that it did because of Regina [King], who I just freaking adore. That one should have remained a one-off,” Bullock shared.

The first Miss Congeniality grossed over $212 million and cost $45 million to make, and earned Bullock a Golden Globe nomination, so it’s no surprise the sequel got made five years later. Neither film was a hit with critics, with the first standing at 41% on Rotten Tomatoes and the second earning a 16%. However, Miss Congeniality is considered a favorite among many Bullock fans.

While fans shouldn’t hold their breath for a third Miss Congeniality, Bullock’s latest film is an action/adventure comedy that’s been getting some love from critics and audiences alike. Currently, the movie has a 75% critics score and an 84% audience score. You can check out a description of the film below:

“Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

The Lost City is now playing in theaters.