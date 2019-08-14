Save 21% on the Scarface “The World is Yours” 4K Blu-ray With Statue

Brian De Palma’s classic 1983 film Scarface starring Al Pacino is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Digital on October 15th, and there are two versions to choose from. The standard Gold Edition Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray are available to pre-order here, but hardcore fans might want to go for the limited edition version that includes a replica of “The World is Yours” statue and a newly restored Blu-ray of the 1932 Scarface film (both the theatrical and uncensored versions). You can pre-order one right here for $63.07 (21% off) while it lasts.

Note that you won’t be charged until the Blu-ray ships and you’ll automatically get any additional discounts that occur between the time that you order and the ship date. A list of the special features available on the Scarface Gold Edition and Limited Edition Blu-ray releases can be found below (the 35th anniversary reunion featurette sounds particularly interesting):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Scarface (1983)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Scarface: 35th Anniversary Reunion

The Scarface Phenomenon

The World of Tony Montana

The Rebirth

The Acting

The Creating

Deleted Scenes

Scarface: The TV Version

The Making of Scarface: The Video Game

