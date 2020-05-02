Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Rosario Dawson and More Fight Each Other in Star-Studded Boss B-tch Challenge

✖

Zoë Bell just gave the Internet its greatest quarantine treat yet! The actor and stuntwoman known for Death Proof, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and for doubling Uma Thurman in Kill Bill gathered some of the most famous women in action to create an epic fight video titled the "Boss Bitch Challenge." You have to watch this amazing clip more than once to catch all the big names, but the best moments are when some of the actors channel their iconic characters like Margot Robbie grabbing her Harley Quinn bat, Daryl Hannah recreating Elle from Kill Bill, and Rosario Dawson doing her epic kick from the end of Death Proof.

“Here it is......! Kicking lockdown boredom with some of the coolest! Ladies, you are all my heroes.

❤️👊❤️ ' 📣 a massive personal shout out to @bodhihorn for editing the flick and my stress levels! ❤️ Follow this fight challenge on my new youtube channel,” Bell wrote on Instagram. You can check out the massively epic video in the post below:

JUST WOW. Still reeling over the fact that this insane Marvel-DC-Charlie's Angels-Tarantino and more crossover exists. In case you missed it, here are all of the badass women featured in the video: Lucy Lawless, Tara Macken, Drew Barrymore, Juliette Lewis, Tamiko Brownlee, Rosario Dawson, Amy Johnson, Cameron Diaz, Kim Murphy, Daniela Ruah, Michaela McAllister, Kaitlin Olson, Lauren Mary Kim, Florence Pugh, Julia Butters, Angela Meryl, Sarah Irwin, Daryl Hannah, Sophia Di Martino, Tracie Thoms, Shauna Duggins, Zoe Saldana, Ming Qiu, Renée Goldsberry, Rosie Perez, Lilly Aspell, Thandie Newton, Mel Stubbs, Jessie Graff, Monique Ganderton, Halle Berry, Heidi Moneymaker, Scarlett Johansson, Dayna Grant, Margot Robbie, Renae Moneymaker, and KT Tunstall.

Thank you, Zoë Bell!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.