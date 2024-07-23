Scary Movie Star Anna Faris Reveals Her Condition to Return for a Reboot

Back in April, Paramount announced that the Scary Movie series is getting a reboot that’s expected to hit theaters in 2025 and while it’s unclear what the exact plans for the film are, fans of the franchise have been wondering if any of the original stars might appear in the reboot. Now, Scary Movie star Anna Faris is opening up about what would bring her back and for Faris, it comes down to whether Scary Movie co-star Regina Hall is coming back, too.

“I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much,” Faris told People (via Bloody Disgusting). “We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!”

Faris also expressed her affection for the Scary Movie franchise, calling it her “bootcamp”.

“I love that franchise,” she said. “It was like my bootcamp, my beginnings. If there is a high school comparison for my growth experience, those four movies played an important role in my life in terms of teaching me how to use props, teaching me how to fall, how to get hit in the head — how to hold Chiclets in my mouth and then spit them out with blood at a convenient time for the camera.”

Faris played Cindy Campbell in the first four films of the Scary Movie franchise spanning from 2000 to 2006. Hall also appeared in the first four films of the franchise, playing Brenda Meeks. Neither actor appeared in Scary Movie 5, which was released in 2013.

What Do We Know About the Scary Movie Reboot?

The Scary Movie reboot will see Fast and Furious‘ Neal H. Moritz serving as producer with Paramount and Miramax partnering on the film. It’s expected to begin filming this fall. The original Scary Movie films all served as comedy spoofs of popular horror movies (as well as pop-culture films), but it’s not yet clear if that format will continue for the reboot or what films the reboot might take on.

The original Scary Movie was released in 2000 and was directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans and written by Marlon and Shawn Wayans, the latter of which also starred in the film. It followed a group of teenagers who hit a man with their car and dump his body in a lake, swearing to secrecy. However, a year later, someone wearing a Ghostface mask begins hunting the group down one by one. The film featured a parody of numerous films, including Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Blair Witch Project, and more. It was followed by a sequel in 2001, Scary Movie 2. Three additional films followed.