Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Director Teases "Wonderful" Things for the Sequel

✖

The Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series of books have captivated and frightened readers for years, with director André Øvredal bringing the concept to life for a film last year, resulting in a successful enough endeavor to earn a sequel, which the filmmaker claims will take the narrative in wonderful, new directions. When it came to revealing what stories from the memorable anthology series we could potentially see in the new film, he kept a tight lid on confirming those details, making us even more excited for the surprises he has in store for viewers. The filmmaker's latest film, Mortal, opens in select theaters nationwide, On Demand, and on Digital HD on November 6th.

"I mean, we're actively working on it," Øvredal shared with ComicBook.com. When asked about any possible sequel stories, the filmmaker clarified, "No, we can't reveal that. I can't, unfortunately. But no, we're really playing with some new, wonderful stuff that I am very excited about where this sequel could go."

In last year's film, it’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind ... but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time — stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

Thanks not only to the film finding the perfect blend of creepiness and camp, but also to the film itself unfolding around Halloween, viewers in recent weeks have been sharing their love for the film on social media. The idea of his film becoming a Halloween tradition in households almost sounds too good to be true for the director.

"You can only dream of a thing like that," Øvredal confessed of the film's growing following. "So, I wouldn't even presume you're correct in saying that, but that is a dream scenario, of course."

The sequel was confirmed earlier this year, with Øvredal directing a script from Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman, and with Guillermo del Toro writing the screen story.

Stay tuned for details on the new Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Mortal opens in select theaters nationwide, On Demand, and on Digital HD on November 6th.

Are you excited for the sequel? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!