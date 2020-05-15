Scoob!: Holiday Haunt Composer Still Recording Music Despite Film Being Cancelled by Warner Bros.

The entertainment world received quite a shock last week, as Warner Bros. Discovery made the unprecedented decision to cancel multiple films that were already close to being completed. In addition to the live-action Batgirl movie, Warner Bros. Discovery also axed Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a prequel to the animated Scoob! movie from 2020. In a move to save on streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery is opting to not release Scoob!: Holiday Haunt at all, receiving a break in taxes instead. Despite the fact that the movie won't ever hit streaming or theaters, the production team is still finishing the work they've paid for.

Scoob! producer Tony Cervone took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo from the film's scoring session, revealing that a score is still being put together since the stage was already reserved and the musicians had already been paid.

"So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you've already paid for the stage and the musicians? You record the damn score," Cervone wrote in the post.

Less than one week before Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it had cancelled Scoob!, director Michael Kurinsky confirmed that the majority of the work was already done.

"I can't wait for everybody to see it. We're getting very close to wrapping it up," Kurinsky explains. "We actually just completed animation on Friday, just this past Friday. We still have a lot of lighting and things to do on it, so there is a bit of work left, but we are definitely in the home stretch and we are really excited to get it finished and share it with everybody."

Holiday Haunt was set to star Frank Welker, Iain Armitage, Ariana Greenblatt, McKenna Grace, Pierce Gagnon, Mark Hamill, Cristo Fernandez, Micheal McKean, Andre Braugher, and Ming-Na Wen. You can check out the official synopsis below.

"To celebrate Scooby Doo's first Christmas, 10-year-old Shaggy and the gang take him to a holiday-themed resort owned by Fred's favorite Uncle Ned. When the park is beset by a ghostly haunting, the kids must solve a 40-year-old mystery to save the resort and show Scooby the true meaning of Christmas."