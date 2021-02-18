Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob Clip Teases a Medieval Mystery (Exclusive)

✖

Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc. have taken on all sorts of mysteries over the decades, but the upcoming Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob will present the gang with an all-new set of challenges, as they're transported back to medieval times. In an exclusive new clip from the upcoming animated adventure, the team might have found a clue that could explain the situation they've found themselves in, only for a magical new threat to stand in their way. Check out the exclusive clip from Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob above and grab the film on DVD and Digital HD on February 23rd.

The Scooby-Doo gang is transported to the mythical castled city of Camelot in Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob a brand-new, full-length animated family film set for release on DVD and Digital February 23rd by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob takes our favorite teen sleuths on a trip to England to trace Shaggy’s family roots, where they suddenly find themselves in the Middle Ages and meet the legendary King Arthur and his noble knights. It’s an unforgettable adventure inspired by medieval legends and fantasy that the whole family can enjoy together.

Take a journey back in time to King Arthur’s court in this legendary saga of wizards, knights, dragons…and Scooby-Doo! An evil sorceress tries to seize power in Camelot, so King Arthur needs the help of our favorite super sleuths to save his throne. But will their valiant efforts only make things royally worse? This new movie serves up laughter on a platter, and Scooby and Shaggy are ready to dig in!

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob features the familiar voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey Griffin as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers, and Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley. The film also features Jason Isaacs as King Arthur Pendragon and Nick Frost as Merlin. Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob was executive produced by Sam Register and produced by Maxwell Atoms, Spike Brandt, Jim Krieg and Colin A.B.V. Lewis. The film was directed by Atoms, Christina Sotta and Mel Zwyer, and was written by Jeremy Adams.

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob hits DVD and Digital HD on February 23rd.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!