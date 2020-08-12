Robert Pattinson Auditioned for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Before Chris Evans Casting

✖

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is undoubtedly one of the most beloved comic book movies of the past decade, thanks to its star-studded ensemble cast and its unique approach to the source material. For fans of the 2010 film, it's almost impossible to imagine anyone else in a lot of the film's roles, which makes the stories of other stars who auditioned for the film all the more interesting. As a new report reveals, before Chris Evans took on the role of Lucas Lee, another A-list actor (and eventual big-screen superhero) auditioned for the part. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the film's crew revealed that Twilight and The Batman star Robert Pattinson auditioned for the role of Lucas.

“I remember it vividly,” director Edgar Wright said of Pattinson’s audition. “He did a much more intense read of it as well. Obviously, Robert is an incredible actor and someone who I’d love to work with now. But it was a very different take from what Chris did.”

“I remember we were asking him about Twilight, and he was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know. I just saw it. It’s okay, I guess. I don’t know,’” casting director Jennifer Euston said of Pattinson.

“He was really good at an American accent,” casting director Allison Jones added.

While Evans undoubtedly made the role of Lucas Lee his own, it is easy to imagine Pattinson taking on the outlandish role. Either way, it would have made Lucas' role in the movie completely different.

Scott Pilgrim & the World recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, with the cast celebrating through a virtual table read last month. When it comes to a proper sequel, the future is slightly unclear, but some members of the film's cast would definitely be on board for it.

"For me, that 'well' would just mean being around that group again," Scott Pilgrim actor Michael Cera previously explained to ComicBook.com. "It was such a great group. Fortunately, we all do get together and it really was like a great band or something and we all loved being around each other and that happens, obviously, less and less, but when the movie was coming out and even a few years after that, we were all hanging out quite a lot."

"Bill Pope, who's the cinematographer, was doing brunches quite regularly with his wife Sharon," Cera added. "It really felt like an extended family. It's 10 years later, so obviously life, for everybody, is doing their own thing. I would love, if it meant getting everyone to hang out for a while again, I would love that. Hopefully, this being the 10th anniversary, it will give us some excuse to get together."

