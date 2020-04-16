Michael Cera Reveals Why He Would Love to Do a Scott Pilgrim Sequel

In the decade since it landed in theaters, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World's following has only grown more passionate, as a variety of streaming services has allowed new audiences to discover it, with star Michael Cera confirming that he'd be interested in delivering a sequel to the film, if for no other reason than as an excuse to spend time with everyone who collaborated on it to bring the film to life. Based on the books from Bryan Lee O'Malley, director Edgar Wright delivered audiences one of the most inventive and kinetic comic book movies of all time, the achievements of which contemporary superhero films have failed to match.

When asked by ComicBook.com if he'd be interested in returning to the franchise or if he would be nervous about revisiting that well of ideas and not capturing the same magic, Cera admitted, "For me, that 'well' would just mean being around that group again. It was such a great group. Fortunately, we all do get together and it really was like a great band or something and we all loved being around each other and that happens, obviously, less and less, but when the movie was coming out and even a few years after that, we were all hanging out quite a lot."

He added, "Bill Pope, who's the cinematographer, was doing brunches quite regularly with his wife Sharon. It really felt like an extended family. It's 10 years later, so obviously life, for everybody, is doing their own thing. I would love, if it meant getting everyone to hang out for a while again, I would love that. Hopefully, this being the 10th anniversary, it will give us some excuse to get together."

While the reason for returning to the series might not be to continue Pilgrim's narrative journey, the opportunity for the impressive cast and crew to collaborate again is just as good a reason as any to craft a sequel.

Looking back at the film's cast and seeing what they have accomplished in the past decade makes the film's achievements even more impressive, as it also starred Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Mae Whitman, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, and Ellen Wong, many of which went on to become the most sought-after performers in Hollywood.

Earlier this year, Winstead revealed what she wanted to see in a sequel.

"I would be so curious to know what happened to these characters when they're in their mid-30s as opposed to the sort of 20s slacker thing," Winstead explained to ComicBook.com. "So I think it would be really interesting. We always talked about a sequel when we were doing it, but we always imagined it would be like, still like a year later. Where are they? But I think it's way more fascinating to know where they'd be 10 years later. I'm down for it."

