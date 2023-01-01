Scream VI Releases New Tease For the New Year

Now that the calendar reads 2023, a whole new slate of films is rising over the horizon. One of the first releases of the new year is Paramount's Scream VI, the next entry in the decades-old slasher franchise. To celebrate the holiday, the marketing team on the film released one of its best teaser posters yet. Paying homage to New York City's subway maps, the teaser details every character killed throughout the history of the franchise.

On the poster, each line represents a specific movie while each stop is one of the character's murdered in each respective film. Of note, the murder of Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) is officially retconned on the poster given her sudden Scream VI return. See the poster below.

Why is Kirby coming back in Scream 6?

According to Panettiere, she was the one who set the wheels in motion for Kirby's return to the franchise after seemingly being murdered in Scream 4.

"I called them up myself and was like 'So... you guys don't happen to wanna bring Kirby back, do you?'" Panettiere recently shared with Good Morning America. "I wanted to be in it that badly."

Why is Scream 6 set in New York?

In an interview earlier this year, new Scream star Melissa Barrera said he thought the shift to New York ultimately made the franchise more terrifying given the scope of the city.

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Barrera shared with Collider of venturing to a new location for the franchise. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

Scream 6 hits theaters on March 10th.