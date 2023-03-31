Scream 6 Star Says New York Setting Is "More Mortifying"

The upcoming Scream 6 is going to take the franchise in some new directions, as the slasher is set to unfold in New York City as opposed to a suburban locale, with star Melissa Barrera recalling how the urban landscape makes the adventure much more frightening. The events of the series haven't entirely been contained to one locale, as Scream 2 took place on a college campus and with Scream 3 taking place in the outskirts of Los Angeles, but the series has surely embraced the idea of a suburban nightmare and secluded locations in which murderers could go unnoticed. The new Scream is set to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Barrera shared with Collider of venturing to a new location for the franchise. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

The Scream series has toyed with this concept in a handful of ways in previous entries, with unsettling sequences showcasing how the general public could merely be feet away from genuine terror that goes unnoticed. Barrera's comments imply that rather than this idea being exploited in select sequences, it will be an undercurrent of the entire experience.

The new film is said to focus on "the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." Returning cast members who debuted in this year's Scream include Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Courteney Cox, who has appeared in all entries in the series, also confirmed she will appear in the upcoming film.

Neve Campbell previously confirmed that she turned down the upcoming film due to negotiations regarding her salary, making it the first film in the series in which she won't appear.

