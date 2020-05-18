Scream Fans Fired Up That David Arquette is Returning for Fifth Film

Earlier today the surprise but very welcome news that David Arquette is returning for the new Scream movie was officially confirmed. A veteran of the franchise, having survived multiple stabbings and a head injury from a metal bedpan at this point in series continuity, Arquette's announcement of his return was instantly a hit with fans of the slasher series. As evidenced by the best reactions to the news that we've collected below, many fans were skeptical of another film in the Scream franchise but the return of Arquette has already quelled many cautious feelings had by many. Imagine what they'll say if it's revealed that Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox are also back?

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” Arquette said in a statement. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

Matt Bettineelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the Radio Silence filmmaking group and last year's Ready or Not are on board to direct the new film, marking the first feature film in the Scream series not directed by the late Wes Craven. Zodiac screenwriter James Vanderbilt, along with Guy Busick of Ready or Not and Castle, have penned the script. Screenwriter and the creator of the Scream series Kevin Williamson is on board to executive produce.

Production on the new Scream movie does not yet have a release date. It will film later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina when proper safety protocols for production have been put into place.