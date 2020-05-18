David Arquette Reprising Dewey Riley in New Scream Movie

(Photo: David Arquette in Scream)

David Arquette is going to reprise his role from the Scream world as Dewey Riley, a character he has now played four times and will be portraying for a fifth. The new Scream movie is coming from Spyglass Media Group, which announce Arquette's return on Monday. Matt Bettineelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from the Radio Silence filmmaking group are on board to direct the new film, marking the first endeavor into the Scream world which will not be directed by the late horror genius Wes Craven. James Vanderbilt of Murder Mystery and Zodiac, along with Guy Busick of Ready or Not and Castle, will write the movie.

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” Arquette said in a statement. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

Plot details for the relaunch have not yet been revealed. It will not be a film completely free of ties to the stories of its Scream predecessor films, though.

“It’s impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven’s work and the Scream movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers,” the Radio Silence team said. “Kevin Williamson’s incredible stories have entertained and inspired us for decades and we’re insanely honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the cinematic world Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created together. Jamie and Guy’s amazing script does that legacy justice and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter of Scream to life."

The new Scream movie does not yet have a release date. It will film later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina when proper safety protocols for production have been put into place.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.