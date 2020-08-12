Scrubs Star Donald Faison Wants a Josie and the Pussycats Spinoff Movie

✖

On today's episode of Fake Doctors, Real Friends -- a Scrubs rewatch podcast hosted by the series' stars, Zach Braff and Donald Faison -- the subject of comic book movies came up, leading eventually to Faison saying he wanted to do a movie based on his small role in the comic book cult classic Josie and the Pussycats. In the film, he played DJ DJ, a member of the boy band DuJour, whose disappearance set their record label on a collision course with Josie McCoy, Melody Valentine, and Valerie Brown, the titular Josie and the Pussycats. Ironically, a DuJour reunion has already kind of been pitched to Netflix.

DuJour, a fictional band which also included Alexander Martin, Seth Green, and Breckin Meyer, were abandoned by their agent and pilot in midair, who left them for dead after assuming their plane would crash. They survived -- something that didn't come out until almost the end of the movie -- and apparently almost got a spinoff (of sorts).

"We almost did a DuJour movie a couple of years ago," Deborah Kaplan who directed the 2001 film with Harry Elfont, told Josie and the Podcats, a podcast dedicated to the film.

"Yes," Elfont added. "We pitched it, with Seth [Green] and Breckin [Meyer], to Netflix. But it was before Popstar, and essentially it would have been Popstar."

That would be Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, a 2016 film that starred Andy Samberg as one third of a hip-hop trio who had fallen into obscurity after years at the top of the charts. Like Josie and the Pussycats, it blended smart satire with broad humor to make an unusual film -- and like Josie, it was a box office dud. Josie came out in the time of a strong home video market and was able to become a cult sensation after a life on VHS and DVD, though -- and the cast and crew of the film remain proud of it.

Case in point: while joking about doing a Wonder Twins movie together, Faison and Braff got off on a tangent about which animated shows from their childhood have aged well enough that Faison's young children will still watch them. When Jem and the Holograms came up, because his kids enjoy the music, Braff suggested Josie and the Pussycats. Faison, maybe predictably, praised the movie version of the property, and while Braff continued trying to name off cartoons, Faison recited, and then started to sing "DuJour Around the World," one of the two DuJour songs to be released on the Josie and the Pussycats soundtrack album.

"That would be a good movie to come out -- the DuJour reunion. Backstreet's going on tour, New Edition's goign on tour, all these major bands from back int he day are going on tour. DuJour should go on tour and see if they can rekindle the light that they had when they were popular in Riverdale."

You can catch new episodes of Fake Doctors, Real Friends on Tuesdays and Thursdays on iHeartRadio.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.