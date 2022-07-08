The Sea Beast Sails Into Netflix Top 10

It looks like Netflix has another animated hit on its hands. The streaming service has released several big animated projects over the last couple of years, including Klaus and The Mitchells vs. the Machines. Both of those films delivered great numbers for Netflix and managed to make big waves in awards conversations. The streamer is hoping to have another contender on its hands with The Sea Beast, its latest animated movie.

The Sea Beast debuted on Netflix this past Friday to stellar reviews from critics. It hasn't taken long for subscribers to board the hype train, either. Just two days after premiering on Netflix, The Sea Beast has already become one of the streamer's most popular films.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Sea Beast in the second overall position. Trailing on Girl in the Picture, a new true crime documentary, The Sea Beast is really making its presence known.

You can check out the full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 list below!