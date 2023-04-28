Sean Gunn Reveals Reaction to Brother James Gunn Running DC Studios

Appearing at the Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 premiere, franchise star Sean Gunn spoke publicly for the first time about his brother, filmmaker James Gunn, stepping away from the Marvel franchise to take over DC Studios with producer Peter Safran. Asked whether he was surprised by the move, Gunn acknowledged that there was a bit of surprise, but it didn't last long. James Gunn, who started with Troma and has worked with many of the biggest pieces of intellectual property in Hollywood over the years, has often brought his brother -- famous in his own right thanks to his years on Gilmore Girls -- along for the ride.

Sean Gunn praised his brother's work ethic and his passion, saying that he has confidence that the James Gunn era of DC will be something to get excited about.

"I don't tend to get too surprised by what happens with my brother," Gunn told Variety. "There was a moment of like, 'Holy shit,' but he's cut out for it. He's built for it. He works as hard as anyone I've ever known. He eats, sleeps, and this stuff, and he's good at it, and he loves telling stories....Yeah, I was surprised for a second, but I was like 'That's you, man. You've got it.'"

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Starring Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo, Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters May 5th.